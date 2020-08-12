BWW Feature: DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL Now Accepting Short Film Submissions For 17th Annual Event

The Nevada-based Dam Short Film Festival announced film submissions are now open for screening consideration for its 2021 Festival celebrating its 17th year.

The Nevada-based Dam Short Film Festival announced film submissions are now open for screening consideration for its 2021 Festival celebrating its 17th year. The final deadline to submit films is Oct. 1, with a late submission deadline of Nov. 1. The festival will be held in the historic town of Boulder City, Nevada, Feb. 11-15, 2021.

While many events, conventions, and festivals have postponed or have gone digital through the first quarter of 2021, the decision was made to offer the film festival in 2021.

"[We are] dedicated to staying true to the festival's mission of seeking out original, unusual, and entertaining short films from around the world and making them available to the general public. The Dam Short Film Festival is proudly continuing full steam ahead into its 17th Annual Festival while being mindful of and sensitive to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. Though planning for the best-case scenario, we are executing extreme caution and creating alternative arrangements to ensure the curtain rises from February 11-15. No matter what comes our way, preparing for the unknown is the least we can do for our incredible filmmakers, audience, volunteers, and our community partners, without whom, we would not have this iconic festival," explains the festival's Executive Director, Tsvetelina Stefanova.

Submission categories include documentary, drama, comedy, animation, sci-fi/horror, music video, Nevada filmmaker, and student. A "Best of" accolade will be awarded to one film from each category, based on audience votes and an overall "Audience Favorite" award. Two board-chosen awards, the Leslie Paige Award for Excellence in Short Filmmaking and the Best Screenplay, will also be given. Content submitted is at the filmmaker's discretion with no premiere requirement, and films from any year of production are accepted with a total runtime of 40 minutes or less.

Dam Short Film Festival, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2003 by Lee and Anita Lanier. They wanted to share their love of short films. The festival moved to the historic Boulder Theatre in 2008 and became a traditional Southern Nevada cultural event each February. Sponsors include the Railroad Pass Hotel & Casino, Beauty Kitchen Boutique, 174 Power Global, and Boulder City Magazine.

The final deadline to submit films is Oct. 1, with a late submission deadline of Nov. 1. Full details on submission requirements and prices can be found at damshortfilmm.org/submit. Being conscious of COVID-19, the Dam Short Film Festival is offering a discounted COVID-19 rate, until Sept. 1. For more information, visit damshortfilm.org.

