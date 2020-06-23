BWW Feature: Attend the THIRD ANNUAL GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT SHOWCASE at FilmCapital.io Cannes 2020 Conference by Zoom

The third annual "Global Entertainment Showcase," with FilmCapital.io's Cannes 2020 Zoom Conference, co-presented by Cloud21 International and Kultura PR International will be held on June 24 during this year's Online Marché du Film.

The online event "Global Entertainment Showcase 2020" is scheduled for June 24, at 11 a.m. PST, 2 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. GMT, 8 p.m. CET. Register for the free event by clicking here.

"We're delighted to be working with Ali M. Aksu and Aya Kikimova, founders of FilmCapital.io, and participating in their groundbreaking, Cannes 2020 virtual conference," comments Nicole Goesseringer Muj, founder Kultura PR International. "We have produced our very successful Global Entertainment Showcase series for the past several years, partnering with Roskino and hosting our live events at the Russian Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival."

"The way we celebrate film and the industry today is very different due to the ongoing global health crisis," adds Gotham Chandna, founder of Cloud 21 International. "We're delighted to invite our previous years' attendees, filmmakers and industry executives from around the globe, to engage once again in a lively discussion on the international stage during Cannes, if only virtually this year."

Panelists include:

Larry Kasanoff, Chairman/CEO, Threshold Entertainment Group

Larry Kasanoff is the producer of all Mortal Kombat media, including two No. 1 i??lms, television series, animated series, platinum-selling soundtracks, direct to DVD, and a live tour.

Kasanoff is an executive producer of True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by James Cameron. Previously, as co-founder and president of Lightstorm Entertainment, Kasanoff supervised production, publicity, marketing, and merchandising for the four-time Academy Award-winning hit Terminator 2 Judgment Day.

He has produced two movies with Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. As a producer or studio head, Kasanoff has made over 250 feature films, including Academy Award Winning Best Picture Platoon and Dirty Dancing, raising over a billion dollars in the movie industry.

In the music world, he has produced or packaged video projects with the world's biggest talents, including The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and Dick Clark. He produced the winning MTV's top video of the year, "You Could Be Mine" with Gun's 'N Roses (Terminator 2).

Evgenia Markova, CEO, Roskino

Evgenia Markova offers a wide range of experience in international marketing and management. From 2013 to 2018, she worked for the Group of Bank "Rossiya," where she designed projects for the culture, tourism and social services.

In 2019, Markova served as Director of Industry Relations for Expocontent, a consulting company for key industry players for promotion in film, TV, and animation at a global level. She coordinated the promotion of the Russian film industry under the "Made in Russia" brand to international markets, including the Marché du film in Cannes, the American Film Market in Los Angeles, the Russian Export Center. The "Created in Moscow" brand was used and was supported by the Moscow Export Center during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Markova also served as a member of a working group created to develop a national system of rebates for foreign film productions, an initiative signed by the Russian Government in November 2019.

Larry Namer, E! Founder | President/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group

Larry Namer is one of the founding partners of Metan Global Entertainment Group (MGEG). An entertainment industry veteran with almost 50 years experience, he has worked in live events, cable television, and new media, This venture develops and distributes entertainment content and media specifically for Chinese speaking audiences. The company launched the MGEG Film Fund I in 2018 and serves as a managing partner. He is also the executive producer on the recently announced feature film EMPRESS, a new travel series for the China audience titled Explore The World, and an executive producer of the new crime series Nova Vita.

Namer is also the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, a company now valued at over $4 billion (USD). He is also the creator of several successful companies in the United States and overseas. Among those companies is Comspan Communications, which pioneered Western forms of entertainment in the former Soviet Union and Steeplechase Media. They served as the primary consultant to Microsoft's MiTV for developing interactive TV applications.

The event will be moderated by three-time Telly Award-winning filmmaker Sue Vicory. She has been creating community-based films and projects within her not-for-profit production company Heartland Films, Inc. since 2003. Her works include Homelessness & the Power of One, feature documentaries One and Kansas City Jazz & Blues; Past, Present & Future and short films Absent and 1898, The W.F. Norman Story. In 2015, she founded Team XX, an all-female team of 25 filmmakers that created the award-winning film Down Stage.

Vicory is a member of the Los Angeles-based Alliance of Women Directors and creator of the Website www.womendocumentaryfilmmakers.com, designed to increase visibility for female filmmakers. She is the creator of the nonprofit brand My Power of One (MPO1). In 2015 under the MPO1 banner, she filmed a 48 state tour completing 12 Acts of Kindness. She is working on another feature documentary and short narrative parody film.

Kultura PR International and Cloud 21 PR International have produced events at Cannes and Sundance Film Festivals, including most recently the "Indie Entertainment Showcase at Park City," "Production Without Borders" during AFM and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Roskino (SOVEXPORTFILM), is the Russian establishment responsible for consulting with the Russian Government regarding the Russian film industry's international image and is the only company promoting the country's motion-picture art internationally.

