BLUE MAN GROUP to Launch Special Show Schedule for Race Weekend

Blue Man Group is rolling out a new show schedule for Las Vegas race week with special performances from Nov. 17-23. Known for its unique mix of music and comedy, Blue Man Group is giving fans the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind show without having to miss a moment of the track's action. The adjusted show times allow fans to experience all the festivities surrounding the race while also making time to see world-class entertainment that can only be found at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The high-energy production invites guests to be immersed into the electric world of Blue Man Group, making it the perfect way to kick off a day of high-speed thrills.

Blue Man Group Las Vegas Performance Schedule Nov. 17-Nov. 23:

Date

Showtimes

Monday, Nov. 17

8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18

8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.