 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BLUE MAN GROUP to Launch Special Show Schedule for Race Weekend

Blue Man Group is giving fans the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind show without having to miss a moment of the track's action.

By: Aug. 18, 2025
BLUE MAN GROUP to Launch Special Show Schedule for Race Weekend Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Blue Man Group is rolling out a new show schedule for Las Vegas race week with special performances from Nov. 17-23. Known for its unique mix of music and comedy, Blue Man Group is giving fans the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind show without having to miss a moment of the track's action. The adjusted show times allow fans to experience all the festivities surrounding the race while also making time to see world-class entertainment that can only be found at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The high-energy production invites guests to be immersed into the electric world of Blue Man Group, making it the perfect way to kick off a day of high-speed thrills.

Blue Man Group Las Vegas Performance Schedule Nov. 17-Nov. 23:

Date

Showtimes

Monday, Nov. 17

8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18

8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.




Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos