BLUE MAN GROUP to Launch Special Show Schedule for Race Weekend

Blue Man Group is rolling out a new show schedule for Las Vegas race week with special performances from Nov. 17-23. Known for its unique mix of music and comedy, Blue Man Group is giving fans the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind show without having to miss a moment of the track's action. The adjusted show times allow fans to experience all the festivities surrounding the race while also making time to see world-class entertainment that can only be found at Luxor Hotel & Casino.
The high-energy production invites guests to be immersed into the electric world of Blue Man Group, making it the perfect way to kick off a day of high-speed thrills.
Blue Man Group Las Vegas Performance Schedule Nov. 17-Nov. 23:
Date
Showtimes
8 p.m.
8 p.m.
8 p.m.
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
