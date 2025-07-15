BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas Hosts First-Ever Deaf & Hard Of Hearing Accessible Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group Las Vegas is partnering with American Sign Language Communication to host a special performance for deaf and hard of hearing guests, offering a full-length production designed to ensure all guests can comfortably enjoy the unique world of the Blue Men. The consciously designed show will take place Wednesday, July 23, at 5 p.m. at Luxor Hotel & Casino. Tickets and additional information are available at blueman.com.

The show will offer scripts for voiceovers and stage screens to ensure no dialogue nor narrative elements are missed, as well as ASL interpreters, trained in performance interpreting who will perform the full show. Musical sounds will also be amplified and can be physically felt, creating a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional auditory limitations.

Group tickets are available and specially priced for this performance starting at $64.55 per person for groups of 10 or more, inclusive of taxes and service fees. Tickets are available through special booking at blueman.com.

The full-length, 90-minute performance will showcase Blue Man Group's signature blend of music, comedy and cutting-edge technology. Featuring the iconic trio's exploration of percussion, visual effects and interactive elements, the show creates a unique theatrical experience that transcends traditional performance boundaries through its emphasis on visual and tactile elements.

Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside Luxor Hotel & Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet,blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman.