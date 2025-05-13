BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates Milestone Anniversaries In Boston And Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group is celebrating two juggernaut anniversaries in Boston and Las Vegas. The iconic shows have reached 30 and 25 years of performances respectively, making them two of the longest-running resident productions in the world.

Famed for its electrifying fusion of music, comedy, and cutting-edge multimedia theatrics, Blue Man Group has become a cultural icon, consistently captivating and connecting with millions of audience members of all ages across the globe with its one-of-a-kind, sensory-rich experiences.

Blue Man Group Boston opened in 1995 at the Charles Playhouse which is still home to the production today. Having performed for more than 4.5 million people throughout the past three decades, the show has cemented itself as the hub of the entertainment landscape in the city. Blue Man Group continues to connect with the community by making appearances at events including Hasty Pudding, Boston Marathon and Patriots games, as well as collaborating with local partners like the Boston Children's Museum. During its 30-year run, Blue Man Group Boston has used over 46,000 gallons of paint, 357,000 marshmallows and 37,000 drum sticks.

Blue Man Group Las Vegas has been a mainstay on The Strip since it opened in March of 2000. The bald and blue trio have become synonymous with Sin City as they are frequently seen at global events including Super Bowl LVIII and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Over the course of 25 years, the production has used approximately 65,000 gallons of paint, 500,000 marshmallows, and 52,000 drumsticks.

Known for its imaginative and immersive shows, Blue Man Group is committed to its unique theatrical spectacles including the opening of its Orlando remount later this year. Domestic audiences can expect even more fun-filled surprises and innovations from the renowned performance ensemble including the North American Tour, soon to be announced. To stay up to date on the latest news and to purchase tickets, please visit Blueman.com.

