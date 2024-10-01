Anyma 'The End of Genesys' Las Vegas Residency Extends for a Second Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A genre leader heralded for his critically-acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, as well as his high-caliber live shows, Anyma is the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project helmed by Matteo Milleri, operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music. Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations. Presented by Live Nation, these new dates join Anyma’s previously announced shows at the venue on December 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

As the first electronic music act at Sphere, Anyma will present an audio/visual ‘Genesys’ show, which has fascinated audiences around the world. The inclusion of special guests will highlight the performances of ‘Genesys.’ All eight performances will showcase a meticulously curated selection of music and innovatory visual art by Anyma.

Visual collaborations include; art direction by Alessio De Vecchi, executive production by Alexander Wessely, and additional production by animation studio Woodblock - anticipating what is bound to be an unforgettable milestone in live music.

Sphere’s next-generation technologies – including the world’s highest-resolution LED display and its advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT – will be combined with Anyma and Afterlife’s signature production. Fans can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what’s possible.

Sign up now at after.life/spherelasvegas to access the Afterlife presale beginning Monday, October 7 at 9 am PT. The general on sale will begin Tuesday, October 8 at 9 am PT at HERE. Tickets for all other shows are completely sold out.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, will be offering official travel packages for the shows on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11, along with a two-night stay at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and more perks for Vibee guests. Vibee packages are available for an exclusive pre-sale on Thursday, October 3 at 9AM PDT at Afterlife.Vibee.com.

For new press assets including drone footage of the Exosphere and photos, please click here. YouTube video of the latest Exosphere creative of Afterlife presents Anyma ‘The End of Genesys’ is linked here, and YouTube video from Afterlife Chile, which took place on December 31, 2023, is linked here.

About Anyma

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions.

In 2023, Anyma released his debut album Genesys followed by this year’s Genesys II (Afterlife/Interscope) which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes and Sevdaliza.. Footage from Anyma’s iconic live performances consistently go viral as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma’s creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other.

In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…’s “Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)” and Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes To Heaven” have seen great success. Most recently Anyma served as Creative Visual Director of The Weeknd's One-Night-Only show in São Paulo.

He will also be headlining Ultra 2025 with a B2B set with fellow DJ and producer, Solomun, for a first-ever, world exclusive performance for the festival’s 25th anniversary.

Comments