Ali Wong Returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2026

Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer, and actress Ali Wong will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two highly anticipated performances of her new 2026 tour, Ali Wong Live, on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, 2026, both at 8 p.m.

Following a banner year that included an Emmy win and the release of her acclaimed Netflix special Ali Wong: Single Lady, Wong returns to the stage with a bold new set blending her trademark humor, fearless honesty, and sharp cultural commentary.

“Ali’s voice as a comic, writer, and performer is one of the most distinctive in the world,” said a representative from Wynn Las Vegas. “Her return to Encore Theater is a perfect match for the venue’s intimate setting and electric atmosphere.”

About Ali Wong

Ali Wong is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer best known for her Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, Don Wong, and Ali Wong: Single Lady (2024). The latter earned her both a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice nomination.

Wong’s acting credits include the Netflix and A24 dark comedy Beef, which earned eight Emmy Awards and thirteen nominations, including Best Limited Series. Her performance as Amy Lau received multiple honors, including the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

She also co-wrote and starred in Always Be My Maybe alongside Randall Park and executive produced the animated series Tuca and Bertie. Her bestselling book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life became a New York Times bestseller.

Tickets start at $69.95 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale to the public on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via AliWong.com and WynnLasVegas.com.