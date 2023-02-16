AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Presents SUPERSTARS LIVE! At Luxor Hotel And Casino, February 15 â€“ May 21

Jordan Conley, stand-up comic and Season 17 contestant of the hit television series America's Got Talent, will join the acclaimed cast of the high-energy, variety-style spectacular America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino February 15 - May 21.

The California native Jordan Conley honed his stand-up craft for seven years before making his way to the America's Got Talent stage, where he won over the audience and viewers with his positive, high-spirited humor. His fast-paced performances earned him the Wild Card fan pick at-home voting which secured him a spot in the semi-finals and a standing ovation from Simon Cowell.

Comedian and Season 17 competitor Lace Larrabee will take the stage as guest host Sunday, Feb. 19 and April 1-2. Larrabee brought her southern charm and sass to the stage with her hilarious jokes and made such an impression that she returned for the "Roast of Simon Cowell" during the Season 17 finale. Larrabee is the founder of Laugh Lab, Atlanta's only all-female comedy school.

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live performs Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. The show is dark February 21 - 26. Tickets starting at $49, not including taxes and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live "VIP Meet & Greet package," starting at $159, also is available for purchase and features a meet and greet with select cast members.

One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live, the fast-paced production celebrating extraordinary talent from the hit TV franchise "America's Got Talent," international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. For more information and reservations, visit luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658.

