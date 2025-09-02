AGNES'S LITTLE WAR to be Presented at Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Agnes's Little War, starting October 3, 2025 online.

​​​Do citizens have the right to judge elected leaders on personal morals? An idealistic voter lost faith in a political candidate and is demanding that he return the contribution she made to his campaign. A man with ties to the candidate appears at her door, offering her money if she will "back off." Can her values stand up to the test?

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Rosemary Thomas as Agnes and Gilbert Glenn Brown as Evan.

Rosemary FrisinoToohey is the playwright. A married mother of four, she resides in Baltimore. Her plays have received over 440 productions, domestically and internationally. Her full-length plays include Gladys in Wonderland, Crazy Quilt Blues, A Very Fowl Thanksgiving, Smoke in the Canyon, The Garbageman, Cornered, and more.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on

September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has

presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded atThe Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others.

Open-Door Playhouse: Selected as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts by FeedSpot, and as one of the Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts by MillionPodcasts.

Open-Door Playhouse receives submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic as well as the United States.