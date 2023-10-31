ABANDON Adds Additional Performances at Vegas Theatre Company

There will be additional 7 p.m. performances Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

ABANDON Adds Additional Performances at Vegas Theatre Company

 Due to overwhelming demand, the dark and twisted world of ABANDON has announced additional performances at Vegas Theatre Company in the Las Vegas Arts District. A frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, where the line between pleasure and pain blurs into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires, ABANDON has announced additional 7 p.m. performances Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
 
Presented by Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and Vegas Theatre Company, ABANDON performance dates include:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 7 p.m.

 
Set in the dark corners of 1800s Paris, ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in insane asylums. ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience, where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. This is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls.
 
Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON is performed at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District. Starring Joshua Berg (Blue Man Group, Wicked The Musical) and Giulia Piolanti (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Cirque du Soleil), ABANDON builds on director Jana Wimer's incredibly successful production of Urban Death, which has been performed to sold-out crowds and rave reviews in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and Cape Town. Written by Robert Bullwinkel, Abel Horwitz and Wimer, the ABANDON creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as renowned sound designer Katie Haliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.
 
Tickets for ABANDON are $50 plus applicable fees for general admission and $80 plus applicable fees for VIP, which includes VIP seating, a complimentary alcoholic beverage served in an ABANDON souvenir glass, a backstage tour, and more. Tickets for Nevada residents with a valid ID are $40 for general admission plus applicable fees and $70 plus applicable fees for VIP. A limited number of special $30 general admission tickets are available for guests 30 years of age and under. ABANDON performs at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District. Guests must be 17 years or older.
 
For more information or to purchase tickets for ABANDON, please visit abandonvegas.com or theatre.vegas. Keep up with ABANDON on InstagramTikTok, and YouTube at @abandonvegas and Facebook at @abandonvegasFB. #abandonvegas




