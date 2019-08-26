A Public Fit Theatre Company Announces Productions For 2019-2020 Season

A Public Fit Theatre Company is pleased to announce their 2019-2020 season line-up, beginning with August: Osage County by Tracy Letts premiering on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Pkwy. Directed by Ann-Marie Pereth, A Public Fit is excited to bring this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama to the Vegas community.

"Producing August: Osage County at A Public Fit will be a challenge and a treat," said Ann-Marie Pereth, Artistic Director of A Public Fit Theatre Company. "We are excited to invite locals to come and experience this incredible and impactful piece. In the upcoming season, we are looking forward to continuing to challenge the local theatre community through our diverse season of productions and staged readings."

The production will run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 17, with both evening and matinee times offered. For more information and to buy tickets, visit apublicfit.org.

Following August: Osage County, A Public Fit Theatre Company will continue their 2019-2020 season with A Steady Rain by Keith Huff - from Feb.7 to Feb. 23, 2020 and Sense and Sensibility, by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Jane Austen - from May 1 to May 24, 2020. For more information on their upcoming productions and other offerings, visit apublicfit.org.





