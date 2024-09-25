Comedian Nate Bargatze Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of his widely-successful tour concluding this October, beloved comedian and long-time resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, announces his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2025 with the continuation of his massively-successful engagement, the Las Vegas Residency. Praised for his clean and family-friendly stand-up, Bargatze will take over the Encore Theater stage with 10 memorable performances between Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, and Saturday, March 22, 2025. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” Bargatze’s comedy has long been celebrated for its relatability, evident in his continuous record-breaking ticket sales across the U.S. and ongoing critical acclaim. Just announced, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, the GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer will return to Saturday Night Live for another highly-anticipated appearance as part of the show’s 50th season.



Ticket Information

New Performance Dates: Jan. 29, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. March 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Previously Announced Show Dates: Jan. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT

Ticket Price: Tickets start at $49.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Bargatze has previously been named one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by fellow Encore Theater resident headliner Jim Gaffigan, and has also been claimed one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and featured in the #1 spot on Vulture's “50 Comedians You Should Know.” Guests can continue to experience Bargatze’s crowd-pleasing comedy and signature style at the intimate Encore Theater.

For tickets or more information on Nate Bargatze’s upcoming shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

