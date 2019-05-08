Victory Celebration For Russian Veterans Of WWII Announced At Jewish Community Campus

Jewish Family Services (JFS), in partnership with Russian House of Kansas City, will host a Victory Day Celebration commemorating the end of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Campus located at 5801 W. 115th Street, Overland Park, Kansas. The event will be held in English with Russian translation.

The celebration coincides with the anniversary of the end of World War II on the Eastern front (in the former USSR, the "Great Patriotic War") on May 9, 1945, with the surrender of Berlin. The celebration is in remembrance of the veterans and service workers of WWII. This holiday is one of the most important days in the history of the multinational communities of the former Soviet Union around the world. During that war, people of the USSR lost over 28 million people- every family in the Soviet Union was affected. This joint program here in Kansas City will include presentations about veterans of the Great Patriotic War, many of whom are members, or family members of the local Russian-speaking community.

There will be stories of heroism and sacrifice in opposition to fascism. Tatiana Izrailev, Irina Yefremov, Tatiana Bargerstock and Tatiana Warner will share stories of their veterans, who contributed to the history of Russian, Jewish, Ukrainian, Belarussian and American people. The program includes a concert, snacks and drinks. Guests are encouraged to bring framed portraits of family members who were/are veterans of the Great Patriotic War for a photo gallery at the event.

Those attending are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be given to the JFS Food Pantry.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are necessary. Please RSVP on the Facebook event page by May 5, https://m.facebook.com/events/299210487464384?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2298%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&aref=98.

Every person in your group or family needs to RSVP, as space is limited. Tickets are $10 each; children under 12 and JFS clients are free. You may purchase tickets via PayPal at http://www.russianhousekc.org/events.html or pay at the door (cash or check only). All proceeds support future programming hosted by the Russian House of Kansas City.





