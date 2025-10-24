Unicorn Theatre to Present World Premiere of MAGIC VALLEY COMMUNITY THEATRE’S LITTLE WOMEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unicorn Theatre will stage the world premiere of Magic Valley Community Theatre’s Little Women by Liza Birkenmeier and Trish Harnetiaux, directed by Artistic Director Ernie Nolan. The production will run from November 12 through December 7, 2025, on the Levin Stage.

A play within a play, Magic Valley Community Theatre’s Little Women takes audiences behind the curtain of a small-town theatre’s closing night performance of Little Women. As the fictional Magic Valley troupe attempts to finish its final show, backstage tensions spill into the spotlight—a poker game in the wings, a secret romance, and an anxious board member all threaten to unravel the evening. With ambitions to compete at Nationals in Rochester, the actors must decide just how far they are willing to go for their community Theatre Dreams.

The comedy offers an affectionate portrait of grassroots theatre, capturing both the chaos and camaraderie that fuel every local production.

Playwrights Liza Birkenmeier (Dr. Ride’s American Beach House, Radio Island) and Trish Harnetiaux (Welcome to the White Room, Tin Cat Shoes) collaborate for the first time on this new work, combining sharp wit and a deep appreciation for the unpredictable magic of live performance.

Magic Valley Community Theatre’s Little Women will be performed November 12–December 7, 2025, at Unicorn Theatre’s Levin Stage, 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, MO. Tickets are available at unicorntheatre.org or by calling (816) 531-7529.