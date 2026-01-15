 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Beth Domann - I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Patrick Lewallen - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN - Musical Theater Heritage

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Lorianne Dunn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Burton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Dance Production (Professional)
CATS - Music Theatre Heritage

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Inman - WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Brandon McShaffrey - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical

Best Ensemble (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bower - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Zan de Spelder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Carla Wootton - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Angie Benson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG - Springfield Little Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ava Bartlett - ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Nick Padgett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bailey Diehl - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Darrington Clarck - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park

Best Play (Professional)
CLUE - The New Theater

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
CINDERELLA - Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrew Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Spencer - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christian Bernard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian Barnard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Orr - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bree Patterson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alli Irvin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Vanessa Severo - EMMA - KC Rep

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Springfield Little Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre

