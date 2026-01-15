Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Beth Domann - I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Patrick Lewallen - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN - Musical Theater Heritage
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Lorianne Dunn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christina Burton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Dance Production (Professional)
CATS - Music Theatre Heritage
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Inman - WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay Cranford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Brandon McShaffrey - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical
Best Ensemble (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bower - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Zan de Spelder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Carla Wootton - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Angie Benson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG - Springfield Little Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ava Bartlett - ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Nick Padgett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bailey Diehl - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Darrington Clarck - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park
Best Play (Professional)
CLUE - The New Theater
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
CINDERELLA - Lyric Opera of Kansas City
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrew Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Spencer - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christian Bernard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christian Barnard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Katie Orr - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bree Patterson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Alli Irvin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Vanessa Severo - EMMA - KC Rep
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Springfield Little Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre
