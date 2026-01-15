Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Beth Domann - I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Patrick Lewallen - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN - Musical Theater Heritage



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lorianne Dunn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christina Burton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - Music Theatre Heritage



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshua Inman - WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jerry Jay Cranford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Clayton Avery - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brandon McShaffrey - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jamie Bower - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Zan de Spelder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Carla Wootton - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Angie Benson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Musical (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG - Springfield Little Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ava Bartlett - ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Nick Padgett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Bailey Diehl - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Darrington Clarck - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park



Best Play (Professional)

CLUE - The New Theater



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

CINDERELLA - Lyric Opera of Kansas City



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Andrew Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Spencer - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Christian Bernard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian Barnard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Orr - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bree Patterson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alli Irvin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Vanessa Severo - EMMA - KC Rep



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Springfield Little Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Starlight Theatre

