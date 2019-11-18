The Gatlin Brothers to Perform at the Kauffman Center

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an additional performance in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series - Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers.

The Gatlin Brothers have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their 60-plus-year storybook career, including a GRAMMY for Best Country Song, "Broken Lady," three ACM awards for Single of the Year, "All The Gold In California," Album of the Year, Straight Ahead, and Male Vocalist of the Year. The trio has received five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year. The brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, 24 studio albums and five BMI Million-Air awards. Missourians may have special memories of The Gatlin Brothers because of their national anthem performance in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 1985 World Series won by the Kansas City Royals. Most recently, Larry was honored as a 2019 Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee.

In addition to notable accolades, The Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world's most famous venues, including the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. They have performed for the GRAMMY Awards, the American Music Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. Television audiences saw them regularly on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee-Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show, and their own variety special on ABC.

The brothers have proudly entertained U.S. troops in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Germany, and many military bases in the United States. They have appeared at numerous sporting events and venues singing the national anthem, including the 1985 and 1989 World Series, and the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament, and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Tickets for Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers range from $39 to $49, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories