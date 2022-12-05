THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER Comes to The White Theatre

The perfect holiday confection will "spin" into The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) as "The Jewish Nutcracker" returns for its second year with a total of three performances: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Dec. 11 performances include additional performers- all students ages nine and younger from The J's Encore dance program.

"The Jewish Nutcracker" takes audiences along with Rebecca and the Nutcracker on their charming journey from Bubbe's house to the Land of Nosh, encountering everything from magical mice to dancing dreidels! Featuring students from The J's Encore dance program, this is a tradition not to be missed!

On December 4, at 4 p.m., there will be a delightful after-party in a winter wonderland following the "Short & Suite'' streamlined version of "The Jewish Nutcracker" that is perfect for children of all ages. For an additional ticket purchase, enjoy a holiday craft and snack and take pictures with the cast and the famous sleighdel!

There are a limited number of tickets available beginning at $5 and up. Tickets can be ordered online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maggie Osgood Nicholls, director of Encore, the dance program at The J, created this holiday story with the help of Encore Coordinator, Caroline Ivison. More than 250 students are performing in this production.

"I created 'The Jewish Nutcracker' in hopes that our families would see a glimpse of their own families or traditions or history on stage, and to create an annual family tradition for our dancers and their families to enjoy," Nicholls said.

Encore at The J is a premier studio offering dance classes in Overland Park. Classes range from ages 2 through adult, and from beginners to competitive level. Each member of the Encore staff is an experienced professional in their field. With certifications in yoga, acrobatic arts, American barre technique, as well as dance degrees and professional performing experience, Encore's staff brings their experience of art in the real world to the dance studio's students.

"The Jewish Nutcracker" is part of The White Theatre's Special Engagements for the 2022-2023 season. In addition to its Special Engagements, The White Theatre at The J presents a full slate of entertainment and educational offerings that include also include its Theatre Series and a Concert Series. The season is produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. In addition to individual show tickets, Season ticket packages are now on sale for the entire exciting line-up of entertainment at TheWhiteTheatre.org and The White Theatre Box Office.

Upcoming highlights at The White Theatre include the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," staged for the first time in Kansas City since its 2016 Broadway tour, as well as Lorraine Hansberry's dramatic classic "A Raisin in the Sun," produced in partnership with the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, featuring special matinee performances for area schools. The season will also include the second show of The White Theatre's New Works Initiative, partnering with The Culture House, as well as a one-man show with the support of The Truman Library Institute. The season will close in the summer of 2023 with the amazing musical story and family favorite, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions are announced on The White Theatre website as well as its Facebook page.

The White Theatre is both welcoming and inclusive, providing ADA accessible-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.