SevenDays To Launch Inaugural THRIVE WITH KINDNESS TEEN FESTIVAL In November

SevenDays will host its first-ever Thrive with Kindness Festival on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kirk Family YMCA (222 W. 11th Street, Kansas City, MO).

The free event, created especially for teens, will mark World Kindness Day with an evening of music, activities, and community connection designed to inspire young people to “Thrive with Kindness.”

The festival will encourage local teens to explore the power of kindness—toward themselves, others, and their community—through hands-on experiences, games, and creative challenges. The SevenDays Kindness Youth Leadership Team has organized a range of interactive activities, including a dodgeball tournament promoting friendly competition and teamwork, live music from a DJ, and local food offerings from a taco truck. A “Kindness Marketplace” will invite teens to visit vendor booths and exchange “Kindness Tokens” earned through activities, challenges, or acts of kindness.

Adding to the evening’s events, former Kansas City Chiefs player Mark Collins will take part in a special meet-and-greet session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kansas City teens together to celebrate kindness in such a fun and meaningful way,” said Kelly Murphy of SevenDays. “Our goal is to inspire them to see that kindness is powerful—and that it starts with each of us.”

The SevenDays Thrive with Kindness Festival is free and open to all local teens. For additional information, visit www.SevenDays.org.

About SevenDays

SevenDays promotes understanding and kindness through education and dialogue, encouraging people to make a ripple to counteract hate. Founded in memory of three lives lost in a hate crime in 2014, the organization works year-round to empower communities through programs that foster connection, respect, and compassion.