Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Opens at The Warwick

Where can you find outrageous humor, a talking moose, fantastic vocals, a man with a chainsaw instead of a hand, and Candarian Demons? Westport, of course! Where EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is now playing at the Warwick Theatre on Main. If you don’t find this stage production to be one of the best in Kansas City, then check your pulse; you may be one of the dead. The musical opened on July 31 and runs through August 23.

Nick Padgett, an award-winning producer (Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and six-time Tony Award nominee), brings back EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, after receiving numerous requests for its return. As with all of Padgett Production shows, Nick never just brings it back; he changes or makes additions to the show, so it’s not like previous performances. This production throws EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL into a higher category, in which it is only surpassed by another Padgett Production, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. One critic for The New York Times even hailed it as the next Rocky Horror Show.

The rock opera EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, based on the Evil Dead franchise, was first performed on stage at the Tranzac Club in 2003. With book and lyrics by George Reinblatt, music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, and George Reinblatt, the show was moved in 2006 to Off-Broadway. Tim Braselton is the Musical Director for the Padgett Production.

This musical satire of the 1980s horror classic finds five college students staying in a cabin in the woods. What they don’t know is that the cabin and forest surrounding it are inhabited by Candarian Demons (the worst kinds of demons).

Alec Bridges stars as Ash, and quite frankly, should be arrested, because he steals the show. I have seen Alec in numerous stage productions, and each time I am more impressed with him as a performer. He has a wonderful voice, a superb comedic presence, and as I found out Friday night, has more dexterity than I could ever imagine. He brings an energy to the stage that erupts both onstage and throughout the theater.

Joining Alec on stage are two of my favorite Padgett alumni, Lacy Goettling as Cheryl Ashes' sister and Chelsea Anglemyer as Shelly, the girl his Best Friend Scott met at a bar the night before, and Annie, whose dad owns the cabin. In my opinion, both are on the A-list of performers in the Kansas City area. Haley Knudsen stars as Linda, Ashes' girlfriend, and Jackson Tomlin stars as the previously mentioned. Scott, both give superb performances. Tanner Schartz steps into the role of Scott on August 23. Justin Moss, Austin Skibble, and Jeffrey Bostwick round out this outstanding cast.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL continues at The Warwick through August 23. General admission tickets and tickets to the splatter zone (for those looking for a bloody good time) may be purchased at https://secure.padgettproductionkc.com.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions

