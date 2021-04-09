Park ICM Presents Season Ending Concert A SPRING DELIGHT for Classical Music Lovers

Park International Center for Music announced today that their 2020-2021 Season would end with their first in-person concert since the theaters went dark in March 2020.

"When the pandemic started, we had to figure out how nimble we could be as an organization." said Park ICM Executive Director, Lisa Hickok. "Everything instantly pivoted to virtual performances. But our artists are trained to perform in public, not just for a camera. We couldn't be happier to be performing again before a live audience!"

On Friday, April 30th, the Park International Center for Music will present "A Spring Delight," 7:30PM, live at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University. It will feature three members of the ICM's esteemed string faculty, including International Tchaikovsky Competition Silver Medalist Cellist Daniel Veis, 2019 Elmar Oliveira Violin Competition Bronze medalist Igor Khukhua, and Lithuanian-Israeli violinist Ben Sayevich. They will be joined by violinist Orin Laursen, who is currently pursuing his Graduate Certificate at Park ICM, pianist Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua, Park ICM graduate and wife of Igor Khukua, and Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, wife of Ben Sayevich and the Park ICM Director of Collaborative Piano.

The works performed will be:

Franz Schubert's Duo Sonata in A major, D. 574 for violin and piano

1. Allegro moderato

2. Scherzo. Presto

3. Andantino

4. Allegro vivace

Zoltan Kodaly's Duo for violin and cello op.7

1. Allegro serioso, non troppo

2. Adagio

3. Maestoso e largamente, ma non troppo lento. Presto

J. Brahms' Piano trio in C minor op. 101

1. Allegro energico

2. Presto non assai

3. Andante gracioso

4. Allegro molto

The live event at the Chapel will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Admission to the concert is free. In order to reserve a seat, spectators must complete the form at this link: https://form.jotform.com/ParkUniversity/icm-performance-events-rsvp.

The audience capacity will be capped at 25% and all attendees should follow social distancing guidelines. The form will shut off taking further reservations when capacity has been reached. An ICM staff member will assist with the seating before and during intermission. Masks must be worn at all times while on campus at Park University and no food or drink will be allowed into the Chapel. Attendees will not be allowed to linger in the Chapel lobby before, during or after the performance. Entrance to the Chapel will be through the South doors only.

Like all other concerts of the 2020-2021 season, this performance will also be live-streamed and available at https://icm.park.edu/ for no charge.