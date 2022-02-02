Park ICM Season Continues with Award-Winning Violinist Igor Khukhua

Park International Center for Music's concert season will continue with an award-winning roster of musicians including Bronze Medalist of the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, Igor Khukhua, and his fellow string aficionados: Orin Laursen, Ilkhom Mukhiddinov, David Horak, Victor Diaz, Diyorbek Nortojiyev, and Christian dos Santos, all in the string studios of Park University.

They will be joined by Park Collaborative Pianist, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich.

They will perform selections of the following:

Romanze, Op.85 - Max Bruch (1838-1920)

Sonata No. 5 in G Major - Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Violin Sonata in A major, D 574 - Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

In the Style of Albeniz - Rodion Shchedrin (1932)

Sonata for cello & piano op.5 no.2, G minor - L. van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Sonata for Viola and Piano - Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979)

Caprice No. 24 in A minor - Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840)

Mélodie from "Souvenir d'un lieu cher" - P.I. Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Theme original varié, Op.15 - Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

Ticket buyers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 48 hours. Masks are mandatory. Thursday, February 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building -1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, Kansas 66205, corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Roads

For more information, icm.park.edu.