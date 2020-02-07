National WWI Museum and Memorial Has Released February Schedule of Events

The National WWI Museum and Memorial's February offerings include a lecture on the role of the United States military in Siberia during WWI, a screening of the French film See You Up There, which retells the stories of two friends in post-WWI France, and a presentation discussing the racial tensions among soldiers fighting alongside each other in Vietnam.

In the final days of World War I, American forces, along with several other Allied Nations, traveled to Siberia to aid both the Czech Legion and efforts along the Eastern Front. This valiant military mission evolved into what would be actions both for and against the Russian Revolution. On Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Geoff Babb, military historian at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, presents the latest in the Pershing Lecture Series: The Siberian Expedition, 1918-1922.

Comradery, schemes and misadventure are aspects of the French film, See You Up There, which follows two unlikely friends and their journeys in a post-WWI France. This French dramedy won 5 Césars, including "Best Director" and "Cinematography," and touches on both the treatment of veterans and the enduring legacies of conflict. Showcased on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. the See You Up There - Film Screening will be offered in partnership with Alliance Francaise de Kansas City.

As racial tension increased at home, U.S. Army leaders in Vietnam were initially proud of their standing on race relations within their troops. However, as the war progressed many of these same leaders admitted to growing racial tension amongst troops and a "war within a war," which challenged the commonly held axiom that: "there's only one color and that's o.d. (olive drab)." At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 Dr. Beth Bailey, director at the Center for Military, War, and Society Studies at the University of Kansas, discusses race in the Vietnam War while presenting The War Within the War: Race in Vietnam. This program is offered alongside the exhibition The Vietnam War: 1945-1975 a traveling exhibition from the New-York Historical Society open through May 31. The Museum and Memorial will also offer this exhibition free to the public on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5-7 p.m. as part of the Final Friday series.

Other events during the month of February include Day in the Life: Trench Warfare with Living Historians, focusing on how trench warfare influenced WWI (Feb. 9, 10 a.m.); Hands-on History, offered every Saturday for guests to view and handle WWI artifacts (Feb. 8, 15, 22, 29; 11 a.m.); Modernist Happy Hour (Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.)

The National WWI Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second- oldest- public museum dedicated to preserving the object, history and personal experiences of the war.

February National WWI Museum and Memorial Events

Every Thursday, 1:30 p.m.: Complimentary Tour (FREE with paid admission)

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.: Hands-on History (FREE to the public)

Sunday, Feb. 9, 10:00 a.m.: Day in the Life: Trench Warfare (FREE to the public)

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Pershing Lecture Series: The Siberian Expedition, 1918-1922 (FREE with RSVP)

Wednesday, Feb 19, 6:30 p.m.: See You Up There - Film Screening (FREE with RSVP)

Wednesday, Feb 26, 6:30 p.m.: The War within the War: Race in Vietnam (FREE with RSVP)

Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.: Modernist Happy Hour (FREE to the public)

Friday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m.: Final Friday: Free Access to The Vietnam War: 1945-1975 (FREE to the public)

About the National WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is America's leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impacts on the global community. The Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second-oldest public museum dedicated to preserving the objects, history and experiences of the war. The Museum and Memorial takes visitors of all ages on an epic journey through a transformative period and shares deeply personal stories of courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice. Designated by Congress as America's official World War I Museum and Memorial and located in downtown Kansas City, MO., the National WWI Museum and Memorial inspires thought, dialogue and learning to make the experiences of the Great War era meaningful and relevant for present and future generations. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.





