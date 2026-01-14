Music Theater Heritage Will Stage THE FANTASTICKS This January

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for The Fantasticks, starring internationally awarded classical guitarist Nilko Andreas in the role of El Gallo. Directed by Emily Shackelford, the production will run February 5–22 for thirteen performances in MTH's Main Stage Theater, located on the third floor of Crown Center.

“At its heart, The Fantasticks is a love story, celebrating parenthood, friendship, romantic love and heartbreak,” Shackelford shared. “We watch the characters parse through what is reality and what is illusion, themes that feel ever present in our world today. This piece is bursting with comedy, poetry, rejuvenating songs and timeless advice that stays with you long after you've left the theater.

The complete ensemble includes Andreas, Damien Blake, Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosque, Joshua Gleeson, Richard Harris, Ron McGee, Tim Noland, Nsikoh, Aiden Sarmiento, and Ty Tuttle.

The creative team is led by Shackelford with music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Michelle Harvey, sound design by Thomas Newby, costume design by Stripes Wilson, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The Fantasticks is the world's longest-running musical, playing for 42 years and 17,162 performances. Inspired by Edmond Rostand's Les Romanesques, The Fantasticks opened Off-Broadway in 1960. With a tiny cast and a simple score, it has been performed in more than 67 countries and translated into dozens of languages. Its longevity isn't an accident; The Fantasticks is timeless because it speaks honestly about love, illusion, and growing up.