MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATRE 3000 LIVE: TIME BUBBLE OUR Comes to Kauffman Center, January 22

Join Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour for a night of hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots and silly sketches on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

Tickets for Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live range from $34.50 to $215 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

Following the wildly successful Watch Out for Snakes! Tour in 2017, the 30th Anniversary Tour in 2018 and The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour in 2019, Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE is launching the next all-new production to hit the road. Join host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle) and GPC (Yvonne Freese), as they take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through the film Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist, Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese). Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this long-running comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed LIVE event.

THE FILM: Making Contact (1985) Appears to be a send up - or at least heavily references - every Spielberg movie ever made, including notes of E.T., Poltergeist, The Goonies, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and just a pinch of Lincoln. Featuring animated toys in an overcrowded childhood during the '80s, complete with an evil ventriloquist dummy, and heavily branded IP at almost every turn. You'll have fun watching as Emily and the Bots try to make sense of it all. Shot on location in Germany.