KC Melting Pot Theatre to Stage LONG TIME SINCE YESTERDAY This March

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KC Melting Pot Theatre willpresent Long Time Since Yesterday, by P.J. Gibson. When a group of old friends reunite for the funeral of their brilliant but troubled friend, Janet, grief unearths long-buried truths. Performances run March 12-21, 2026.

Ex-lovers, former rivals, and estranged sisters in spirit—Lois, Alisa, Janeen, and Renee—come together, only to find that the past still holds them captive. Tensions rise as they confront love, loss, ambition, and the unspoken struggles of Black womanhood. Long Time Since Yesterday is an emotionally charged exploration of friendship, trauma, and the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability.

Cast:

Young Laveer Swan - Jordan Nevels

Young Janeen Earl - Zaria Redick

Laveer Swan - Haley Johnson

Babbs Wilkerson - Maya Zayn

Alisa Mers-Reynolds - Jabrelle Herbin

Thelma Carlson - Aalayah Norwood

Panzi Lew McVain - Kim Crane

Janeen Earl-Taylor - Jackie Price

Crew:

Director - Lynn King

Stage Manager - Lillian Manuel

Set Designer & Builder - Doug Schroeder

Lighting Designer - Warren Deckert

Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson

Costume Designer - Kelsey Harms