KC Melting Pot Theatre to Stage LONG TIME SINCE YESTERDAY This March

Performances run March 12-21, 2026.

By: Mar. 03, 2026
KC Melting Pot Theatre to Stage LONG TIME SINCE YESTERDAY This March Image

KC Melting Pot Theatre willpresent Long Time Since Yesterday, by P.J. Gibson. When a group of old friends reunite for the funeral of their brilliant but troubled friend, Janet, grief unearths long-buried truths. Performances run March 12-21, 2026.

Ex-lovers, former rivals, and estranged sisters in spirit—Lois, Alisa, Janeen, and Renee—come together, only to find that the past still holds them captive. Tensions rise as they confront love, loss, ambition, and the unspoken struggles of Black womanhood. Long Time Since Yesterday is an emotionally charged exploration of friendship, trauma, and the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability.

Cast:
Young Laveer Swan - Jordan Nevels
Young Janeen Earl - Zaria Redick
Laveer Swan - Haley Johnson
Babbs Wilkerson - Maya Zayn
Alisa Mers-Reynolds - Jabrelle Herbin
Thelma Carlson - Aalayah Norwood
Panzi Lew McVain - Kim Crane
Janeen Earl-Taylor - Jackie Price

Crew:
Director - Lynn King
Stage Manager - Lillian Manuel
Set Designer & Builder - Doug Schroeder
Lighting Designer - Warren Deckert
Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson
Costume Designer - Kelsey Harms





