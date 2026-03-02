Kauffman Center To Present TRAILBLAZING TALKS: IN SEARCH OF LOST CITIES With Explorer Albert Lin

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will present ALBERT LIN | IN SEARCH OF LOST CITIES on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre as part of the Trailblazing Talks series.

Albert Lin is known for combining advanced technology with field exploration to uncover lost civilizations and cultural histories. A National Geographic explorer, he integrates satellite imagery, robotics, and 3D mapping tools to investigate sites ranging from the Mongolian steppe to the Mayan jungle.

In 2016, Lin lost his leg below the knee in a car accident in the California Dunes. He has since spoken publicly about how innovative prosthetic technology has reshaped his approach to exploration, enabling him to continue working in remote and challenging environments.

The presentation will examine Lin’s work at the intersection of archaeology, engineering, and storytelling, highlighting how emerging technologies can illuminate the histories of ancient cultures.