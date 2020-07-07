Local Artists Featured In Virtual Art Show Benefiting Jewish Family Services

Jewish Family Services is all about making connections to help people meet life's challenges.

JFS is highlighting the importance of linking to others through "Connection," its benefit art exhibit that is now open at the Buttonwood Art Space. The exhibit continues through Sept. 24 and several special events will take place throughout the show's run.

Babs and Bill Lowenstein are honorary chairs of "Connection", recognizing them for their years of support for JFS. The Lowensteins will be recognized on Thursday, July 16, at 4 p.m. during a Virtual Kick Off event featuring a video about them. The link to the Virtual Kick-Off will be available on both the JFS website and Facebook page.

"Connection" is a juried show that includes 163 pieces created by 93 local and regional artists expressing connection through paintings, photographs, 3D pieces, fiber works, ceramics and more. All pieces are for sale with revenue split 50/50 between the artist and JFS. Individuals and small groups can make a reservation to visit the gallery in person by using the link: https://calendly.com/buttonwood/connection-exhibit-tour?month=2020-07. (Note: This link is also on JFS' web site at www.jfskc.org).

Additional online events will be held throughout the exhibit timeframe including Virtual Art Talks on July 30, Aug. 13 and a special Virtual First Fridays' event on Sept. 4.

To view the art and purchase individual pieces, access the Buttonwood Gallery website at https://buttonwoodartspace.com/show/connection.

The Lowensteins were chosen as honorary chairs for the exhibit due to their years of commitment to the Jewish community. Babs Lowenstein, spent decades as a pre-school teacher at the Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah imparting her love of art and Judaism to a generation of children. Later, Babs took up art as a hobby and now provides works to charities to support their efforts. She has donated an original piece to the "Connection" show that will be auctioned online.

Bill Lowenstein has shared his skills as a businessman with numerous organizations including JFS, the Jewish Community Foundation, Jewish Federation and Congregation Beth Torah. The Lowenstein Brothers Foundation was one of the original funders of the Career, Skills and Connections program at JFS.

Together, the Lowensteins passed the importance of philanthropy and helping others down to their children and grandchildren. Daughter Jenny Isenberg is a JFS board member who is part of the committee that planned the "Connection" exhibit along with Evie Grant, chair; Kelly Somberg, Adam Matsil, Noah Slabotsky, Michael Portman, Savannah Kannberg, Ryan Katz, Molly Hess, Jenna Brofsky, Julie Levine and Greg Azorsky. The community is invited to view the "Connection" exhibit online before Sept. 24. Gifts in honor of Bill and Babs Lowenstein can be made at jfskc.org/lowensteins.

Since 1901, JFS has provided essential human services. Today, JFS offers a variety of programs and services to all people regardless of faith, age, culture or lifestyle. JFS provides these services with the goal of helping people get back on their feet. Service areas include Food, Shelter and Employment; Older Adult Services; Mental Health Services; Family Life Education; and Chaplaincy.

Buttonwood Art Space is a community-focused art space and gallery located within the Buttonwood building in midtown Kansas City. For more information about the art exhibition, please contact Melissa Kingston, JFS Special Events Coordinator, at mkingston@jfskc.org or call her at (913) 327-8254.

