Kauffman Center Announces New Media Resources

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts recently launched its 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series. This year's diverse lineup includes internationally acclaimed musicians, speakers and artists performing in both Muriel Kauffman Theatre and Helzberg Hall. Members of the media now have access to the Kauffman Center's 2019-2020 artist photo album. The album includes media photos of artists and performers for the 2019-2020 season and will be updated as new performers are confirmed throughout the season.

The Kauffman Center is pleased announce an additional media resource, public relations consultant, Ellen McDonald. Ellen will support the Kauffman Center through media relations and public relations tactics that bring awareness to the exciting and diverse performance groups coming to the Kauffman Center this season. Members of the media are asked to contact Ellen at ellen@mershonandmcdonald.com or (816) 213-4355 regarding any Kauffman Center press opportunities and media inquiries.

Members of the media are invited to visit the Kauffman Center Press Room for access to media guidelines, photo and video policy, press releases, press materials, a multimedia library and recent Kauffman Center news. Please visit our building media image collection for high resolution photos of the Kauffman Center.

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Upcoming events include:

2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Friday, August 23 - Iyanla Vanzant: Acts of Faith Remix Tour - 8 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Thursday, August 29 - Common - Let Love Tour - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Thursday, August 29 - José González with Bedouine - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Friday, September 6 - Los Tucanes de Tijuana - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Tuesday, October 1 - The Kingdom Choir - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Tuesday, October 1 - Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live! Presented by Nationwide - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, October 2 - Boyz II Men - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Thursday, October 3 - It Was 50 Years Ago Today - A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, October 9 - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer with special guest Rakesh Chaurasia - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Thursday, October 10 - Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

Saturday, February 1 - Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - 7:30p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sunday, February 9 - Shaken & Stirred: Michael Feinstein and special guest Storm Large - 7p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Wednesday, March 4 - Cameron Carpenter - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

*Events announced to date. Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2019-2020 season. Updates are available at www.kauffmancenter.org/events-tickets/kauffman-center-presents/.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You