Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Opens 39th Season With Free Outdoor Concert

Join the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (KCCO) on Sunday evening, Sept. 7, for a magical evening under the stars as we present a free gift of music to the entire metro community—its beloved annual concert, “Music in the Garden”!

Starting at 6 p.m., “Music in the Garden” will take place on the park-like lawn and historic grounds of the John Wornall House, 6115 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri. This enchanting outdoor concert will feature a selection of beautiful orchestral favorites performed by the talented musicians of KCCO under the baton of guest conductor Carolyn Watson. Among the pieces will be Vivaldi's Concerto for four violins and Mozart's Symphony No. 27 in G.

“Our Wornall House concerts started during the pandemic as a safe way to still hold concerts. They’ve continued as a gift to the community and a fun way to kick off the season,” said Maestro Bruce Sorrell. “Come experience the musicians of the KCCO and guest conductor Carolyn Watson as they offer a free concert to inspire and delight, with the beautiful and historic Wornall House as the backdrop.”

Whether you’re a longtime classical fan or new to orchestral music, there’s something here for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Food trucks will be available to purchase food and drink on site. Please bring your chairs or blankets to sit on.

This free concert also marks the kickoff of KCCO’s 39th Season: “A Season of Magical Music”—a year packed with unforgettable performances in some of Kansas City’s most iconic venues. This season features:

Friday, Sept. 26: Autumn Romance - Season opening concert: Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral

Tuesday, Dec. 2: Holiday Concert: Country Club Christian Church

Saturday, Feb. 14: For the Love of Music (special event concert with dinner)

Thursday, April 30: Spring Concert - Season Finale