KU Hockey Club To Host Special HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER Game

The team will host a Hockey Fights Cancer game on Friday, November 10th at 7:20 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

The KU Hockey Club has announced that in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Hockey League Players' Association, and the American Cancer Society, the team will host a Hockey Fights Cancer game on Friday, November 10th at 7:20 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The cancer awareness game will honor those who have battled cancer and raise funds for the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives.

Community members are invited to attend the game, donate to the American Cancer Society, and learn more about ways to reduce their risks to the disease and the importance of detecting cancer early. This month-long campaign launches on November 1. Each week, a new fundraiser and on-campus informational table will be held to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society, leading up to the game on November 10, with free admission.

Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. This joint initiative gets an assist from everyone involved with the game. Together, the hockey community looks to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, battling, and surviving cancer. This season, KU Hockey's goal is to raise $5,000 through Hockey Fights Cancer to benefit the American Cancer Society's patient services programs, including Hope Lodge communities, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers when they must travel away from home for their cancer treatment.

Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Kansas Jayhawks vs. WashU Bears  

November 10, 2023, at 7:20pm

Cable Dahmer Arena
19100 E Valley Parkway
Independence, Missouri 64066



