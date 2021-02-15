KC Ballet Announces New Moves: The Broadcast Series

Kansas City Ballet's Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the launch of a new seven-week online series of free world premiere ballet episodes, New Moves: The Broadcast Series.

This is an innovative online broadcast of the popular New Moves annual performances, which have been traditionally performed in the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity. New Moves is a highly-anticipated performance event designed to search out, develop and showcase emerging choreographers, both from the national dance scene as well as locally within Kansas City Ballet. New Moves is presented to provide time and space for choreographers to create brief 5-10 minute world premiere works with accomplished professional dancers.

New Moves will return this season with a twist: all original works have been filmed in beautifully iconic Kansas City locations and each episode will include bonus features including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. These 20-minute episodes will be released every Thursday at 7 p.m. CDT, beginning February 18 for seven straight weeks. For more information, please visit kcballet.org.

New Moves: The Broadcast Series features the works of choreographers Helen Pickett, Marika Brussel, Margaret Mullin, Caroline Dahm, Price Suddarth, and KCB Company Dancers Courtney Nitting and James Kirby Rogers. Complete bios can be found at kcballet.org.

"I am especially proud of all involved who helped create this engaging and beautiful new series," Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney says. "While we are disappointed, of course, that we cannot welcome our audiences back for live performances at this time, this series promises to elevate those experiences, leaving the viewers drawn into the creative process even more. We conquered the challenge of working remotely with these talented choreographers and filming on-site with many filmmakers in these iconic cultural spaces. The result is a riveting study of beauty and movement. Our artists achieved new ways to engage in our community and explore creating work in gorgeous spaces throughout the KC area. We cannot wait to share them with you."

New Moves, traditionally one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular in-person performances, this year showcases contemporary ballet in unique and beloved settings throughout the greater Kansas City area. This production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought-after choreographers from mid-February through early April. Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging and established choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power, and passion of never-before-seen dance creations!

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information.