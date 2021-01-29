Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Brickman Presents SHARE THE LOVE LIVE! Virtually

The Jim Brickman's Valentine's tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before!

Jan. 29, 2021  

Grammy-Nominated songwriter and piano sensation, Jim Brickman, will continue to entertain fans in February with "Share The Love" live virtually.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit the Folly Theater. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home while supporting the arts during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his "LOVE BY REQUEST: concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of love bring family and friends together to Share the Love.

Friday, February 12 - 8:00 PM
Saturday, February 13 - 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM
Sunday, February 14 - 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM
All Central Time

