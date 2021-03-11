Heartland Men's Chorus Presents Virtual Spring Concert

Over the past year, our world has experienced challenges, hardship, loss, and the "unknown" like no other time in history. It's living through moments like these that help shape who we are and most importantly who we become. Heartland Men's Chorus explores the personal stories and music that have inspired the human spirit and made us all a little more brave.

Join the full virtual chorus and featured soloists as they celebrate the music that sparks the perseverance needed during these unprecedented times. Whether it's life, love, or the pursuit of happiness we know that when you're brave, you empower others around you to be brave too!

Learn more at www.hmckc.org.