Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Heartland Men's Chorus Presents Virtual Spring Concert

HMCKC explores what it means to be brave through storytelling and song.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Over the past year, our world has experienced challenges, hardship, loss, and the "unknown" like no other time in history. It's living through moments like these that help shape who we are and most importantly who we become. Heartland Men's Chorus explores the personal stories and music that have inspired the human spirit and made us all a little more brave.

Join the full virtual chorus and featured soloists as they celebrate the music that sparks the perseverance needed during these unprecedented times. Whether it's life, love, or the pursuit of happiness we know that when you're brave, you empower others around you to be brave too!

Learn more at www.hmckc.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song Onsie
Broadway Queen T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Yellow / Centered)

Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories
Taye Diggs Announced as University of Missouri Artist in Residence Photo

Taye Diggs Announced as University of Missouri Artist in Residence

SevenDays & Community Blood Center Team Up On Blood Drives Photo

SevenDays & Community Blood Center Team Up On Blood Drives

New Start Time Announced for Park ICM Presents Piano Studio Concert, March 24 Photo

New Start Time Announced for Park ICM Presents Piano Studio Concert, March 24

Hollister High School Theatre Department Presents BYE BYE BIRDIE Photo

Hollister High School Theatre Department Presents BYE BYE BIRDIE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Teatro da Trindade Presents CARMEN, Documentary About Carmen Dolores
  • VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Companhia Nacional de Bailado's DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR
  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Postpones DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR Program
  • VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 6 of LANDSCAPE