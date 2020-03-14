Folly Theater Closed for Events and Gatherings Through April 3

Statement from the Folly Executive Director:

The Folly Theater has been closely monitoring reports of COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) each day, and feel that at this time with the Mayor's declaration of a State of Emergency, it is most prudent for us to consider the health and welfare of our patrons, volunteers, staff, crew, and performers as our highest priority. Therefore the Folly Theater will be closed for events and gatherings through April 3rd.

We have been in touch with all of our presenters who have performances during this timeframe, and while some are hoping to reschedule their events, not all will be able to do so due to artists' schedules. Please continue to check the Folly website and social media channels, as well as the websites of our presenters for updated information and policies regarding exchanges or refunds.

Due to the constantly evolving landscape of this issue, the Folly commits to keeping transparent communication and will be watching for updates from the CDC, the KCMO Department of Health, and city officials in order to understand and communicate what next steps are past the April 3rd date.

These are extremely unusual and difficult times for all, and we request that you keep the Folly and other arts organizations in mind as we try to navigate through the financial implications that this creates for us.

We thank you for your support and patience during this time and we hope that you will follow CDC hygiene guidelines as you go about your daily life. At the Folly, we have upgraded our cleaning services and implemented best practices as suggested by the CDC in order to keep patrons, staff, volunteers safe.

We look forward to seeing you all soon when we can all continue to enjoy the rich cultural environment that Kansas City has to offer.

You can stay up to date with changes and announcements by visiting FollyTheater.org/Coronavirus or by visiting our blog





