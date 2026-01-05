JUNGLE BOOK Begins This Month At Midwest Trust Center

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midwest Trust Center will present two performances of Jungle Book on January 17 and 18 at the Polsky Theatre. Adapted from the works of Rudyard Kipling and written and directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller, the production reimagines the story of Mowgli using video projection, shadow play, and original music.

The adaptation explores themes of belonging and humanity’s relationship with the natural world. BroadwayWorld previously described the production as “a must see, especially for multigenerational families.” Tickets for Jungle Book range from $10 to $20.

Additional arts education and family programming will continue at the Polsky Theatre throughout the month. On January 24, award-winning children’s performers Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove and the Hi-Tops will return as part of the MTC Kids Jam series. The group has performed more than 5,000 shows across 31 states and six countries. The event is free, though reservations are recommended.

On January 29, Midwest Trust Center will present Paige in Full – A B-Girl’s Visual Mix Tap, a collaboration by sibling duo Paige Hernandez and Nick the 1da, developed with Danielle Drakes. The production blends poetry, dance, media, and music into a hip-hop–influenced coming-of-age story. School performances are scheduled for January 29 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $5.

Tickets for all events are available through the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Purchases can be made online or by phone during box office hours, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For additional information about Midwest Trust Center programming and arts education events, visit the organization’s website.