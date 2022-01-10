Disney's DESCENDANTS Coming To Kansas City This Month!

Calling all Disney Descendants fans...First Act Theatre Arts in Kansas City is counting down the days until they take the stage January 27-30,2022!

Having only been in rehearsals since late November, this cast has been hard at work bringing this Disney Channel favorite to life. The cast is made up of 24 diverse and inclusive student performers from the Kansas City area and is sure to be a great time for audience members of all ages.

Director Michelle Evans had this to say about the upcoming production "What is great about Descendants is that there is something for everyone. We get to catch up with some classic Disney heroes and villains as well as meet their children. If you love the Disney Channel movies, you will love this stage version, all the same characters and songs will play out live for you on stage. We are even having a character meet and greet on the 29th after the matinee performance. This is sure to be a show that will bring a smile to many Disney fans both young and old."

First Act Theatre Arts will be mounting this production in the new Goppert Theatre at Avila University this month for public performances of Disney's Descendants the musical. Performances will run January 27-30, 2022, and tickets are on sale now at www.firstactkc.org

There will also be a special school day show on Friday January 28th at 11:00am for any schools, daycares, or other groups that would like to attend. To inquire more about this performance or to buy tickets go to www.firstactkc.org.

The show will have 2 acts and an intermission and run roughly 2 hours. First Act will be following any current CDC and Avila University Covid protocols and urges you to check their website before attending the performance to make sure that you are informed before attending a performance.

First Act Theatre Arts has three other productions this winter for you to check out as well. The first is a stage version of the iconic bard game, CLUE! January 20-22, 2022, at the First Act Studio. The second show is classic Oliver! Playing at the Bell Center at MidAmerica Nazarene University February 10-13, 2022. And rounding out their winter productions will be Seussical the Musical January 17-20, 2022, at the Bell Center at MidAmerica Nazarene University. For more information about any of these shows or to purchase tickets, please visit www.firstactkc.org.