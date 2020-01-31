DRACULA, CINDERELLA, JEWELS and More to be Presented by Kansas City Ballet in Their 2020-2021 Season

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the company's 2020-2021 season, which opens with Michael Pink's mesmerizing Dracula, continues with Devon Carney's world premiere choreography for the romantic and comedic Cinderella, and closes with George Balanchine's three-part masterpiece, Jewels. The season also includes the annual and always highly anticipated return of The Nutcracker and the intimately intense dance experience known as New Moves.

"The three headline performances of the upcoming season invite audiences to join our talented company on a breathtaking journey into Gothic darkness, then into abandonment followed by a love-inspired, glass-slipper rescue, and finally into Balanchine's grandeur and wit revealed through the music of three very different composers," Carney says.

"It's an incredible season of crowd favorites and a historic company first. What's not to love?" he concludes.

Subscriptions, which range from $137 to $297 for the three-ballet package - a savings of 20 percent compared with single-ticket prices - now are available online at www.kcballet.org or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office, 816-931-8993.

In addition to the 20-percent savings, subscriber benefits include guaranteed seating in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, free and flexible ticket exchanges, convenient payment options, early purchase opportunities for The Nutcracker and New Moves, and a $20 savings on 20-class packs of dance and fitness classes at Kansas City Ballet School.

Single tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 10.

Full 2020-2021 Season

Kansas City Dance Day

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

Kansas City Ballet's 10th annual celebration of dance and movement features FREE dance performances, dance and fitness classes, demonstrations and FUN for the whole family.

New Dance Partners

Sept. 18-19, 2020 | Johnson County Community College

A project celebrating new work in dance, the Performing Arts Series at Johnson County Community College has produced New Dance Partners since 2013. The project furthers artistic growth in dance by creating new works and encouraging collaboration between Kansas City arts organizations. The performances feature local, professional dance companies in new works that are commissioned on their behalf and that are directed by renowned choreographers.

Dance Speaks: Dracula

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

5:30-6:00 pm | Company Open Rehearsal

6:00-7:00 pm | Panel Discussion

Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

(500 W. Pershing, KCMO 64108)

Get a sneak peek of a Dracula rehearsal and gain insightful information regarding the ballet production. Artistic Director Devon Carney and special guests invite you to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by this dramatic work! Moderated by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, the panel activity includes an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Dracula

October 16-25, 2020 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Michael Pink

Music by Philip Feeney performed by Kansas City Symphony

Based on Bram Stoker's classic tale of horror, this spellbinding story of the nocturnal count who survives on the blood of the living peels back the curtain on the dark and eerie world of the infamous vampire. Dramatic choreography, a haunting score, dazzling costumes, cinematic scenery, shocking visual effects and the frightened voices of Dracula's victims create an experience that is both sinister and sensual.

"Dracula's story speaks in the language of dance, and the show has developed somewhat of a worldwide cult following," Choreographer Michael Pink says. "Kansas City Ballet dancers first performed it six years ago, and I am thrilled that they will bring it to life - and immerse audiences in the vampire's version of eternal life - once again."

Friday, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 2 p.m.

Nutcracker Ball

Benefitting Kansas City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School

Presented by Kansas City Ballet Guild

November 21, 2020 | Intercontinental Kansas City at The Plaza

Enjoy a fabulous evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing. Presented by Kansas City Ballet Guild. www.kcballet.org/kcb-guild/.

The Nutcracker

December 3-24, 2020 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Devon Carney

Music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by Kansas City Symphony

Kansas City Ballet's beloved annual tradition entices the young and young-at-heart to let wonder ignite as childhood dreams dance once again. Clara, The Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy unveil a magical theatrical experience wrapped with exquisite costumes, grand sets and captivating choreography.

Don't miss The Nutcracker One-Day Ticket Sale, Monday, July 27. Remaining single tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Aug. 24.

Thursday, Dec. 3 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 2 p.m.* and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 6 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance)

Thursday, Dec. 17 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 1 p.m.

(*) Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball Luncheon

Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Panel Discussion

ArtsKC Gallery | 106 Southwest Blvd.

The Creative Process: Cutting-edge choreographers' works brought to the stage! This Dance Speaks provides up-close and personal insights behind the diverse choreographers creating original, contemporary works for a ballet company. This event, held at ArtsKC Gallery, will include an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

New Moves

February 4-7, 2021 | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. The limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought-after choreographers today. With all performances in the Bolender Center's Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater, New Moves is an up-close, visceral experience for audience and dancer alike. It's an opportunity to see Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging choreographers discover bold new ways of expression, and to experience the athleticism, beauty, power and passion of never-before-seen dance creations.

Thursday, Feb. 4 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 10:30 a.m. (Student/Senior Group Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7 2 p.m.

Dance Speaks: Cinderella

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

5:30-6:00 pm | Company Open Rehearsal

6:00-7:00 pm | Panel Discussion

Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

(500 W. Pershing, KCMO 64108)

Get a sneak peek of a Cinderella rehearsal and gain behind the scenes information regarding Kansas City Ballet's production. Artistic Director Devon Carney and special guests invite you to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by this delightful work! Moderated by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, the event includes an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Cinderella

March 12-21, 2021 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

World Premiere Choreography by Devon Carney

Music by Sergei Prokofiev performed by the Kansas City Symphony

The ballet is faithful to Charles Perrault's beloved 1697 tale in which the heroine's father fails to protect his daughter from the wickedness of a stepmother and two stepsisters. After the intervention of her Fairy Godmother, however, the underappreciated Cinderella is transformed, and her beauty and grace are revealed as she finds love in the arms of a prince. Kansas City Ballet last performed Cinderella in 2014.

Friday, March 12 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 18 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 2 p.m.

Dance Speaks: Jewels

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

5:30-6:00 pm | Company Open Rehearsal

6:00-7:00 pm | Panel Discussion

Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

(500 W. Pershing, KCMO 64108)

Get a sneak peek of a Jewels rehearsal and gain behind the scenes information regarding Kansas City Ballet's production. Artistic Director Devon Carney and special guests invite you to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by this classic work! Moderated by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, the event includes an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Second Company @ HOME

April 22, 2021, 7:00 p.m. | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

Second Company @ Home is an evening of dance with Kansas City Ballet's Second Company performing a variety of both classical and custom-made contemporary works. This emerging professionals' program gives extraordinarily talented young dancers a professional company experience as a prelude to their joining a professional company. KCB's Second Company performs throughout the region through public performances, lecture demonstrations, residencies, and workshops, enabling the community to experience live dance in a public setting.

Jewels

May 7-16, 2021 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Gabriel Faure, Igor Stravinsky, and Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by Kansas City Symphony

Balanchine was inspired by the music of three very different composers and by the fiery beauty of precious gems. As a result, the three acts of the ballet are distinct in both music and mood.

· Emeralds, with music by Gabriel Fauré, evokes the elegance, comfort, couture and perfume of the French Romantics' 19th century dances.

· Rubies, with music by Igor Stravinsky, is crisp and witty, epitomizing the collaboration of Stravinsky and Balanchine.

· Diamonds, with music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, recalls the essence of Imperial Russia, where Balanchine was trained.

Friday, May 7 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 2 p.m.

Friday, May 14 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 2 p.m.

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information about Kansas City Ballet's 2020-2021 season and www.kauffmancenter.org for a downloadable media kit about the Kauffman Center.



Kansas City Ballet is committed to providing assistance to those with disabilities. Direct questions and requests to Patron Services, 816.931.1348. Callers who are hearing impaired or hard of hearing can get help with telephone access by using the free relay service - 711.



Kansas City Ballet presents full-length morning performances for schools designed to enhance interdisciplinary learning, integrating dance with English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Music. For the 2020-2021 Season, student matinees will be as follows:

The Nutcracker

Fri., Dec. 4 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee)

Thurs., Dec. 10 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee)

Fri., Dec. 11 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee)

The Nutcracker Audience: Recommended for 2nd grade and older. For school groups at this special rate of $12 per person; 1 adult/teacher chaperone is required to accompany every 10 students that attend. Reservations are made on a first come first serve basis and groups must have a minimum of 10. Seating at 10:00 a.m.

New Moves

Fri., Feb. 5 10:30 a.m. (Student/Senior Group Matinee)

New Moves Audience: Recommended for 6th grade and older. For school groups at this special rate of $12 per person, 1 adult/teacher chaperone is required to accompany every 10 students that attend. Reservations are made on a first come first serve basis and groups must have a minimum of 10. Seating at 10:00 a.m.

Cinderella

Fri., March 19 10:30 a.m. (Student Matinee)

Cinderella Audience: Recommended for 2nd grade and older. For school groups at this special rate of $12 per person; 1 adult/teacher chaperone is required to accompany every 10 students that attend. Reservations are made on a first come first serve basis and groups must have a minimum of 10. Seating at 10:00 a.m.

For more information contact aberry@kcballet.org.





