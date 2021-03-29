Bodhi Theatre Brings Live Theatre Back to Kansas City

The emergence of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has altered the daily lives of everyone across the globe. One hard-hit community includes theatrical performance artists. Broadway has gone dark, members of the Actor's Equity Association are out of work, and professional and community theatres have transitioned to fully online readings, performances, and programming.

One local theatre company has taken the bold step to return to a "new normal" of live theatrical performance. Bodhi Theatre, owned and operated by local artist, mental health professional, and MSW student Athena Louise Hyacinth, prioritizes issues of social justice, and providing opportunities for growing artists. Per their vision statement, "Bodhi Theatre seeks to cultivate an inclusive environment that promotes the advancement of theatre artists, as well as an appreciation for the plight of others". Athena has watched the arts community suffer over the past year, with the loss of health insurance, income, and the means to feed one's own soul and the soul of others. "Having the opportunity to create art and experience art in the presence of others is truly a lifeline for many people" says Athena, "losing the ability to engage in that has had a devastating effect on the mental health of artists everywhere".

Just a day after the celebration of 2021's World Theatre Day, Bodhi Theatre held their first day of in-person non-AEA auditions for a new work in development called ROAR, a family-friendly musical highlighting the impact of oppressive systems, written by Allison and Kevin Cloud. The increased understanding of COVID transmission, appropriate safety precautions, and the recent availability of the COVID vaccine inspired Athena to produce a show in the form of a staged reading, hosted outdoors for a live audience. Bodhi Theatre in partnership with the West Bottoms venue The Black Box, have taken steps to ensure the health and safety of all actors, staff, and audience members. Not only has The Black Box been Missouri ArtSafe Certified, Bodhi commits to following the most up-to-date CDC guidance, and has spoken several times with the Kansas City Health Department to ensure they are adhering to the city's recommended safety procedures. For more detailed safety and prevention protocol, go to https://www.blackboxkc.com/covid.

Bodhi Theatre will hold its second day of auditions tonight, and conclude the talent search with callbacks on Tuesday night (March 30). The live readings of ROAR will take place on May 14 & 15, 2021 at 7pm, featuring a powerhouse of production staff: Director- Heidi Van, Music Director- Jeremy Watson, Stage Manager- Shayla Leggs, Assistant Stage Manager & EditorMatthew Koehler, and Producer- Athena Louise Hyacinth.