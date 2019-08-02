August Offerings Announced At National WWI Museum And Memorial

A weekend event featuring the Living History Volunteer Corps and living historians presenting real WWI artifacts for visitors to inspect, a panel discussion on challenges faced by returning soldiers from war and a presentation on the race riots of the "Red Summer" of 1919 are among the August offerings at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. - 3p.m. the Museum and Memorial is sponsoring Living the Great War. This free weekend event features the Living History Volunteer Corps and other World War I living historians sharing their knowledge and inviting the public to inspect their collections in a camp setting on the Museum and Memorial grounds. Living historians also offer education programs each day at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a children's obstacle course is available and the Kansas City Dawn Patrol will have replica WWI-era aircraft on display, while a 1918 Ford Model T from the Military Vehicle Preservation Association will also be present (weather permitting).

Many African American soldiers returned from WWI with a newfound sense of pride and determination for equality, but home was still plagued by racial violence, heightened during the "Red Summer" of 1919. On Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Geoff Ward, Associate Professor of African and African American Studies at Washington University, discusses his research and engagement efforts to address the history of racial violence and its legacies today during a free program. Ward considers the scientific evidence that U.S. communities remain affected by centuries of this violence, while discussing transformative justice projects communities are implementing to confront these enduring impacts, including in Missouri.

For many veterans, the commitment to serving one's country never ends. After taking off the uniform, however, a new transition begins prompting challenges and uncertainties on questions of reintegration, including family, education, mental health and career aspirations. On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Kevin W. Jones of Veterans for American Ideals, Robert R. Ross of the University of Missouri Veterans Center and student veteran Zachary Paul Ignotz discuss the experiences of many veterans when transitioning from the military back into civilian life during a free program.

Other events during the month include Hands-on History (Saturdays at 11 a.m.); Mrs. Wilson's Knitting Circle (Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.); Modernist Happy Hour (Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.).

The National WWI Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second- oldest- public museum dedicated to preserving the object, history and personal experiences of the war.

August National WWI Museum and Memorial Events

· Every Thursday, 1:30 p.m.: Complimentary Tour (FREE with paid admission)

· Every Saturday, 11 a.m.: Hands-on History (FREE)

· Saturday, August 3, 10:30 a.m.: Mrs. Wilson's Knitting Circle (FREE with RSVP)

· Thursday, August 15, 6:30 p.m.: Red Summer 1919 (FREE with RSVP)

· Saturday, August 24 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Sunday, August 25 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.): Living the Great War (FREE to the public)

· Tuesday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.: We're Home - Now What? Panel Discussion (FREE with RSVP)

· Thursday, August 29, 5:30 p.m.: Modernist happy Hour

About the National WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is America's leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impacts on the global community. The Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second-oldest public museum dedicated to preserving the objects, history and experiences of the war. The Museum and Memorial takes visitors of all ages on an epic journey through a transformative period and shares deeply personal stories of courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice. Designated by Congress as America's official World War I Museum and Memorial and located in downtown Kansas City, MO., the National WWI Museum and Memorial inspires thought, dialogue and learning to make the experiences of the Great War era meaningful and relevant for present and future generations. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You