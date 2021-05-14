Applications Now Open For Starlight's 2021 Vincent Legacy Scholarship Program

For 15 years, Starlight has proudly awarded Vincent Legacy Scholarships to qualified and deserving middle school students throughout metropolitan Kansas City, and the theatre's Community Engagement department is excited to announce that applications are now open for 2021. Each $2,500 Vincent Legacy Scholarship provides community students the opportunity to pursue professional training in the performing arts.

"The Vincent Legacy Scholarship program not only encourages young performers to follow their passion, but it also invites these students to become part of the Starlight family," said Alex Jones, Starlight's Vice President of Community Engagement. "Through guidance from performing arts professionals as well as events throughout the year, Starlight provides support and encouragement for their personal and artistic growth. Scholars come away from the experience having received valuable training at a critical time in their development."

Longtime Starlight supporters Greg and Rebecca Reid established the Vincent Legacy Scholarship program in 2006 in honor of Greg's son. Since the program's inception, Starlight and its generous supporters have awarded more than 40 students Vincent Legacy Scholarships.

To qualify for a Vincent Legacy Scholarship, students in grades 6, 7 and 8 must display a talent for the performing arts, have a strong interest in community service, and audition for Starlight's scholarship committee. To assist with preparation for the audition, Starlight's Community Engagement department will hold an optional one-day workshop for applicants later this summer.

The two page application is available at kcstarlight.com and asks for a 300 word recommendation from the applicant's parent or guardian and a 300 word letter from the student describing their personal goals of the scholarship.

Applicants for Vincent Legacy Scholarships must apply by Friday, July 9, 2021, to be considered.

Visit kcstarlight.com for more information and to apply.