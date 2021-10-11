A Kansas City Drag Halloween HOCUS POKE-US Returns To Kansas City

The 1993 cult classic Disney film gets the hilarious parody treatment in this staged reading with outrageous improv and musical numbers in this annual Kansas City tradition, now in its 8th year featuring local theatre and drag entertainers. Unlike the movie, this version is geared towards more mature audiences.

For the first time ever, "Hocus Poke Us!" comes to Kansas City's historic Folly Theater for a night of mischief and mayhem! Costumes encouraged, masks (Halloween or otherwise) required upon entry.

COVID-19 Policy from The Folly Theater: Effective September 13, 2021, all individuals who enter the building to attend a public performance must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test (within the last 72 hours), either by presenting a physical or digital copy. At this time, we are unable to accommodate children under 2. Masks will also be required at all times while inside the building. This policy applies to all patrons, staff, crew, and volunteers. For the latest: https://follytheater.org/covid-policy/

Hocus Poke Us! The Annual Hallowqueen Staged Reading, Sunday, October 31st - 7:00pmat The Folly Theater, 300 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO. Learn more at https://hocuspokeus.eventbrite.com.