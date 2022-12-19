Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New National Theatre Announces Shakespeare Double Bill

Performances run 29 April - 6 May.

Dec. 19, 2022  
This is a double bill of new productions based on two plays by Shakespeare: "The Dream" by Sir Frederick ASHTON, with a very British feel to it, and "Macbeth" by Will TUCKETT, an Olivier award-winning choreographer with a remarkable international career. We hope you will enjoy these two works of tradition and innovation.

"The Dream"

This ballet was choreographed by Sir Frederick ASHTON based on a play by Shakespeare. The meticulous footwork and truly English mime bring a world of forests and fairies to life, as though it had leapt straight from the pages of a picture book. Highlights include the comical scene of Puck the fairy stirring up human-like turmoil among the fairies and the amazing pas de deux performed by the fairy king and queen, Titania and Oberon.
This production was originally scheduled as our 'New Year Ballet' for January 2022, but suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are delighted to bring this piece to our audience at last.

"Macbeth"

The National Ballet of Japan will perform the original ballet created by Will TUCKETT, an Olivier award-winning choreographer with a remarkable international career. Of all of Shakespeare's plays, TUCKETT brings us "Macbeth", a profound portrayal of prophecy, ambition, suspicion, intrigue, delirium and the psychology of a character driven to extremes. Inspired by the work of the same name by Scottish composer Geraldine MUCHA, TUCKETT will give a new lease of life to this story that has been told and retold in opera and film. In recent years, TUCKETT has built a favourable reputation in Japan for combining the performing arts of ballet, opera, musical and drama. Please look forward to seeing what he creates with the National Ballet of Japan.




