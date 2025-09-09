Feature: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN’S HALLOWEEN 2025 – HORROR NIGHTS & POKÉMON CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Studios Japan’s iconic Halloween celebration is back for 2025, evolved to deliver an even more spectacular experience. At night, the pulse-pounding HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS engulfs the park in fear, while the daytime HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY overflows with laughter and festive energy, showcasing two dramatically different faces of the park from day to night. This year introduces brand-new attractions and collaborations, blending spine-chilling terror with unrestrained joy in a one-of-a-kind Halloween celebration. Adding to the excitement, brand muse Ayami Nakajo made a surprise appearance at the opening ceremony for the brand-new co-created attraction with KATE, marking a glamorous start to the season.

[Want to see more exclusive photos from our coverrages? Follow us on Instagram and X for behind-the-scenes content!]

Contents

Ⅰ. Universal Studios Japan Halloween Events 2025 Overview

II. HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

1. KATE PRESENTS Witches of House 18 : Bewitching Mansion of Emotion

- Ayami Nakajo’s Surprise Appearance at the Opening Ceremony

2. HamiKuma's Sweet Scream Party!

3. ZOMBIE de DANCE

4. STREET ZOMBIES

5. Resident Evil™: Night of Heroes

6. Factory of Fear: Zombie Tour

7. Even the dead appear! HamiKuma Greeting Photo

8. On-the-go HamiKuma-themed food

9. Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour

III. HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY

10. POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY

11. POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY Original Food

IV. Other Fall Events

12. Death Eaters™ Takeover

V. Conclusion

I. Universal Studios Japan Halloween Events 2025 Overview

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

The park’s signature fall tradition, HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS, has once again unleashed terror. Relentless, heart-stopping scares drag guests into a vortex of screams. Kicking off with the debut of the horrifying new Zombie Factory, the chaos escalates as uncontrollable STREET ZOMBIES flood the park. A newly powered-up 360-degree Resident Evil theater experience further amplifies the madness, surrounding audiences with a vision of unbridled chaos. With layers of fear lurking around every corner, escape is futile — guests can do nothing but scream until their voices give out.

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS Highlights:

- KATE PRESENTS Witches of House 18 : Bewitching Mansion of Emotion

- HamiKuma's Sweet Scream Party!

- ZOMBIE de DANCE

- STREET ZOMBIES

- Resident Evil™: Night of Heroes

- Factory of Fear: Zombie Tour

- Even the dead appear! HamiKuma Greeting Photo

- On-the-go HamiKuma-themed food

- Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour

HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY

During the day, the park transforms into a vibrant celebration with the HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY. Boundless cheer and laughter fill every corner. Pokémon characters bring even more excitement this year with high-energy dance battles that sweep the crowd into the frenzy. Minions stir up chaos in their monster disguises, while other beloved park friends don playful costumes. With colorful performances and adorable characters popping up everywhere, the event radiates infectious joy. Guests can’t help but smile as they dive into the unpredictable fun of daytime Halloween.

HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY Highlights:

- POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY

- POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY Original Food

Other Fall Events

- Death Eaters™ Takeover

II. Halloween Horror Nights

1. KATE PRESENTS: The Witch of Block 18 – A Mansion of Emotions

Ayami Nakajo at the Opening Ceremory

In collaboration with KATE, The Witch of Block 18 emerges as a must-experience attraction, especially for females. From foundation to eye shadow, guests can discover makeup recipes tailored to their personalities in an immersive new-style attraction, complete with a fully equipped makeup room. With a transformed look, walking through the park feels like stepping into an entirely new memory.

Ayami Nakajo’s Surprise Appearance at the Opening Ceremony

At the opening ceremony, brand muse Ayami Nakajo made a surprise appearance, expressing her admiration for the attraction as “an entirely new experience that allows you to release your emotions.”

Having had the chance to try the attraction firsthand, Ayami revealed that the witch identified her strongest emotion as “joy.” She shared, “The witch also taught me how to express emotions like anger and sadness through makeup. This is a place where you can encounter new sides of your expression and feel inspired to try something different.”

With a bright smile, she added, “I wish this attraction had been here when I had an annual pass. I’m honestly so jealous!”

Her words highlighted the unique appeal of the collaboration and set the tone for a magical start to the season.

2. HamiKuma's Sweet Scream Party!

Newly introduced HamiKuma Candy amd HamiKuma

This stage production delivers a different kind of intensity compared to ZOMBIE de DANCE on the streets. High-caliber dancers set the stage ablaze alongside HamiKuma, HamiKuma Soul, HamiKuma Punk, and the newly introduced HamiKuma Candy —all appearing together in a spectacular moment. The addition of live vocals and live music enhances the performance with a palpable sense of presence, while the powerful message woven into the staging leaves a deep impression on the audience.

3. ZOMBIE de DANCE

When King Gnu’s “SO BAD" begins to play, both zombies and guests erupt into synchronized movement. The overwhelming unity of ZOMBIE de DANCE creates a one-of-a-kind moment of exhilaration, where the audience can’t help but move along to the infectious rhythm.

4. STREET ZOMBIES

The park’s hallmark horror returns with STREET ZOMBIES, divided into seven themed groups haunting different areas. Searching for favorite zombies while wandering heightens the suspense, as guests never know when or where they might appear.

This year, however, there’s a new twist: the unsettling doll M3GAN makes her debut. Following ZOMBIE de DANCE, guests should not miss the eerie M3GAN’s Attack performance.

5. Resident Evil™: Night of Heroes

Building on last year’s success, the revamped Resident Evil™: Night of Heroes takes over a 360-degree stage where characters dart through the crowd. When a character shouts, “Are you OK?” directly to you, the immersion is undeniable. It’s a must-see for game enthusiasts and an equally thrilling experience for newcomers.

6. Factory of Fear: Zombie Tour

This brand-new haunted maze stands as one of the most terrifying installments in recent Horror Nights history. The push-button mechanics rattle guests’ nerves while unexpected surprises elicit relentless screams. For thrill-seekers in pursuit of sheer terror, this is an unmissable highlight.

7. Even the dead appear! HamiKuma Greeting Photo

Guests can snap photos with either HamiKuma or HamiKuma Soul in this special nighttime greeting. Each session offers the chance to meet just one of the two, making the encounter a rare treasure. The photos become keepsakes that allow the night’s eerie magic to linger even at home.

8. On-the-go HamiKuma-themed food

HamiKuma Punk Dog ― Black Cheese Sauce & Pepper,

HamiKuma Soul Chicken & Cheese White Curry,

HamiKuma Chocolate Keema Curry

HamiKuma-theamed food items add flavor to the festivities. Highlights include HamiKuma Soul Chicken & Cheese White Curry, HamiKuma Chocolate Keema Curry for those who love heat, and the hearty HamiKuma Punk Dog ― Black Cheese Sauce & Pepper, perfect for satisfying appetites.

9. Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour

This exclusive, limited-time tour offers participants not only special HamiKuma merchandise but also a one-of-a-kind zombie greeting. For guests who want to fully immerse themselves in Horror Nights, it’s the ultimate premium option.

III. HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY

10. POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY

Pumpkaboo’s Rply-Poly

Chicken Bagel Sandwich Meal on top left

This interactive show shifts depending on the audience’s reactions. Beloved characters including Pikachu and Mimikyu make appearances, accompanied by nostalgic tunes that resonate with adults and kids alike. The result is a lively, multigenerational experience.

11. POKÉMON UNSTOPPABLE HALLOWEEN PARTY Original Food

Playful, Pokémon-inspired dishes bring extra charm to the event. Carrots cut into Pokémon shapes may even help children overcome picky eating. Among the highlights, the Pumpkaboo’s Rply-Poly Chicken Bagel Sandwich Meal stands out as both visually delightful and satisfying in taste, elevating the festive atmosphere from the very first glance.

IV. Other Fall Events

12. Death Eaters™ Takeover

For fans of Harry Potter, this is a dream come true. As Death Eaters descend upon Hogsmeade Village at night, guests may—if lucky—find themselves joining villagers in the fight. The intensity is overwhelming, and even I found myself screaming as attacks struck.

This unforgettable immersive experience leaves a lasting imprint on the heart.

V. Conclusion

Universal Studios Japan’s fall season intertwines horror and humor, day and night, into one of the richest seasonal events imaginable. With so much content packed into a single celebration, one visit is never enough. Guests will find themselves drawn back again and again, each time discovering a new face of Halloween.

*Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween events run through November 3.

Photo Credit :[TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. ©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. Ayaka Ozaki]