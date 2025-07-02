REVIEW: INSIDE EXPO 2025 OSAKA – A CULTURAL ODYSSEY THROUGH ITALY, GERMANY, AND LUXEMBOURG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan : Being hold from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Osaka. Under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the event hosts over 160 countries and regions, companies, and international organizations—the largest number in Expo history. Beyond cutting-edge technology exhibits, visitors can enjoy a wealth of pavilions that showcase the essence of each country through culture, cuisine, and art. The entire venue will serve as a stage for diverse performances, creating a dynamic and immersive experience that evolves daily.

BroadwayWorld brings you an exclusive series covering the many faces of this unprecedented world exposition.In this first installment, we focus on four countries—Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg. With access to pavilion vice directors and key representatives, we present insights and recommendations based on direct tours and interviews, offering readers an authentic glimpse into what makes each space uniquely memorable.

Learn Circularity the Fun Way: [Germany Pavilion]

At the Germany Pavilion, sustainability is not just a message—it’s an interactive journey. Centered around the theme of “circularity”, the pavilion is constructed using materials such as recycled plastic bottles and mushroom-based biomaterials, creating a space full of unexpected textures and environmental innovation. It truly lives up to its catchphrase: “WA! Germany”—a space of wonder and discovery.

Guiding visitors through this journey is Circular, the pavilion’s charming official character. With its round shape and playful gestures, Circular has quickly become a fan favorite. If you’re lucky, you may spot it near the entrance—and limited-edition merchandise is available, although high demand makes these items rare collector’s gems.

Inside of Germany Pavilion

Inside, guests tour the pavilion with a palm-sized Circular device in hand. At each exhibit, it offers multilingual audio guidance (in Japanese, English, and German), providing easy access to information—even when the visuals are hard to see due to crowding. The ability to choose the amount of content you want to hear makes the experience highly personalized. For those who delve deep, the educational offerings could easily fill more than two hours.

Interactive learning is at the heart of the experience. From personalized future scenarios projected onto screens, to a zone where you can design your own version of Circular, to game-based learning about the recycling cycle, the content is designed to engage visitors of all ages.

The Germany Pavilion seamlessly blends learning and play, offering a unique experience where visitors can explore ideas for a sustainable future—guided by its endearing mascot.

For those eager to experience the essence of multiculturalism firsthand: [Luxembourg Pavilion]

Known as the “small yet mighty nation at the heart of Europe,” Luxembourg offers a condensed, immersive glimpse into its unique identity through this pavilion. Located at the crossroads of the continent, Luxembourg is defined by its cultural richness, shaped by immigration and diverse roots. That spirit of inclusivity and multicultural coexistence is reflected throughout the entire pavilion experience.

Even the waiting line is thoughtfully designed to entertain and educate. QR codes embedded along the queue lead to AR experiences, allowing guests to explore famous Luxembourg landmarks in full 3D from every angle. By using the app — the Pavilion's digital twin — people can explore and interact with the Pavilion remotely, whether they're unable to travel to Osaka or simply wish to revisit and discover details they may have missed during their visit.

Inside Luxembourg Pavilion

Once inside, guests are immersed in a day in the life of Luxembourg, as vivid, panoramic footage is projected onto the walls, floors, and ceiling. The dynamic visuals—especially the sensation of flying through the streets—evoke a dreamlike, aerial journey.

Hands-on exhibits also introduce visitors to traditional culture. One highlight is “Keelebunn,” a classic nine-pin bowling game that visitors can actually play, offering a fun, tangible connection to Luxembourg’s pastimes.

The food court offers another dimension of cultural richness. Light, crisp beers and hearty local dishes are on the menu, alongside aromatic Baumkuchen cakes that leave a lasting impression. Here, too, guests can savor Luxembourg’s unique flavor—both literally and figuratively.

A visit to this pavilion is a powerful reminder that even the small nations can offer expansive and immersive stories.

For True Encounters with Art and Flavor: [Italy Pavilion]

The Italy Pavilion is a celebration of sensory richness, offering a deeply immersive encounter with Italian culture through fine art and exceptional food. The moment you enter, you’re greeted by a breathtaking masterpiece: “Atlante Farnese,” a 6.5 feet tall and weighs over two short tons marble sculpture created around 150 AD, and shown in Asia for the first time. Depicting the Greek mythological figure Atlas bearing the celestial sphere, it exudes timeless strength and beauty.

This is only the beginning. The exhibit also features Leonardo da Vinci’s original sketches from the “Atlantic Codex,” the Renaissance painting “The Burial of Christ,” and a sculpture of the “Risen Christ” by Michelangelo Buonarroti. These are not replicas—they are irreplaceable works of art, reflecting Italy’s commitment to showcasing the real essence of its cultural legacy.

Margherita, 5 Formaggi, Burrata

After being awed by the arts, visitors are invited to indulge in the culinary offerings at the on-site restaurant Eataly. There, Italian excellence continues on the plate. The Margherita pizza is a standout, perfectly balancing the natural acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes with a crispy, wood-fired crust. The Burrata, with its luxuriously soft texture and delicate sweetness, melts in your mouth. To drink, the blood orange juice is rich yet refreshing—ideal for the hot summer. Finish your meal with the Panna Cotta, whose refined sweetness and creamy texture offer a graceful close to a flawless dining experience.

Italy’s culinary showcase is arguably one of the best across the entire Expo. Every element—from art to food to design—exudes Italian flair and meticulous attention to detail, offering an unforgettable experience.

Starting June 18, the pavilion’s retail section is also open to the public. Offerings range from handcrafted cameo lamps priced at around 500,000 yen, to accessible gourmet items like pasta and aged balsamic vinegar. Whether you’re here to admire, taste, or shop, the Italy Pavilion offers a complete and authentic Italian journey.

A Journey Through Cultural Identity – And an Invitation to Keep Exploring

Atlante Farnese

Each of the three pavilions featured in this article—Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg—presents its own immersive expression of national identity, creatively tailored to the theme of Expo 2025. From the Germany Pavilion’s playful exploration of circularity, to Luxembourg’s richly layered multicultural experience, and Italy’s fusion of fine art and gastronomy, each visit offers a new way to see the world.

And this is only the beginning. With more than 160 participating countries and regions, Expo 2025 is a vast and evolving landscape of stories waiting to be discovered.

At BroadwayWorld, we will continue to bring you firsthand coverage of this extraordinary event. Which country will captivate us next? The journey to discover the world—and the future—has only just begun.

Photo Credit : [(c) German Expo Pavilion / Hotaka Matsumura ©GIE Luxembourg @Expo 2025 Osaka Vincent Hecht Ayaka Ozaki]

