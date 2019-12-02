Thrasher-Horne Center Presents Melissa Etheridge: The Medicine Show Tour

The Medicine Show Tour: Melissa Etheridge is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

The Medicine Show. The singer will be performing a variety of fan favorites but will also perform songs from her latest album The Medicine Show. Released on April 12 via Concord Records, The Medicine Show reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks for the album which has her sounding as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The album deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing. Through the songs she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels; "Shaking" about national anxiety, "Here Comes the Pain," personalizing the opioid crisis, the unifying "Human Chain" about the hope for healing, and the rocking, anthemic "Love Will Live." More highlights include the album-closer, "Last Hello" drawing on the incredible strengths and courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and the infectious "Wild and Lonely," and "Faded By Design," exploring themes of her past with a new perspective.

TICKETS

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge are currently on sale at Thrasher-Horne Center. Prices range from at $39-$90 with all fees included. VIP Packages range from $199-$379. Tickets and more information are available at (904) 276-6815 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





