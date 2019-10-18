The Alhambra to Open JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL

What was the longest-running show ever at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre, Jekyll & Hyde the Musical, opens at the iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The Alhambra production will feature a host of Alhambra notables making their returns to the Alhambra, perhaps none more notable than Justin Murphy who has not performed at the Alhambra in more than 10 years and will be playing the dual-lead roles of Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde. Murphy last performed at the Alhambra as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar. Murphy left the on-stage life to produce films such as Dawgtown and to teach at Florida School of the Arts as an animation professor.

Also returning are Gary Marachek as Gabriel John Utterson, Kenneth Uibel as General Lord Glossop and Jessica Booth as Lucy Harris. Booth is returning from her travels singing on AIDA Cruise Lines and can be seen in a recent episode of the TV show, Primal Instinct. Audiences will remember Uibel for his long-time portrayal of the ghost in the Alhambra's Christmas Carole. Marachek last appeared in the Christmas Carole as Ebenezer Scrooge. Lee Hamby will be marking his 39th production at the Alhambra. He is also the founder of Jacksonville's The 5 & Dime Theater.

Jekyll & Hyde is A tale of two men - one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. While trying to find a cure for his father's mental illness, Dr. Jekyll makes himself the subject of his experimental treatments and accidentally unleashes his dark side. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, this musical brings to life the epic struggle about the nature of man.

Often referred to as a "musical horror-drama" loosely based on the novella Strange by Robert Louis Stevenson. Originally conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, it features music by Frank Wildhorn, a book by Leslie Bricusse and lyrics by Wildhorn, Bricusse and Cuden. After a world premiere run in Houston, Texas, the musical embarked on a national tour of the United States prior to its Broadway debut in 1997.

Many international productions in various languages have since been staged including two subsequent North American tours, two tours in the United Kingdom, a concert version, a re-vamped US tour in 2012 ahead of a 2013 Broadway revival and an Australian concert version in 2019. Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff took over the lead on October 17, 2000 until the production closed. The musical played an almost-four-year run and became the longest-running show in the history of the Plymouth Theatre, closing after 1,543 regular performances on January 7, 2001.

Executive Chef Dejuan Roy has developed a menu fro Jekyll & Hyde the Musical that is anything but scary, including a first course of Pumpkin Bisque with crème fraiche and toasted pumpkin seeds or a Kale Salad with roasted fall vegetables. The second course features a choice of Braised Pork Shank with polenta and pole beans, Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya, Sweet Tea Poached Salmon and Shrimp or a Vegan Italian "Sausage" & White Bean Farro Chili with homemade cornbread. For dessert, Alhambra guests can choose from house-baked Toffee Chocolate Cream Pie or Pumpkin Crumble Souffle.

Said lead actor Justin Murphy, "I haven't acted in a significant production since my last performance at the Alhambra more than a decade ago, and now I get to play two roles at the same time. I can't wait," Added Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith, "With the sellout success we have had in the past two or three seasons producing timely shows like the Addams Family, we felt like Jekyll & Hyde fits right in. Maybe it will be start of another Alhambra "holiday" tradition!"

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical will be on stage at the Alhambra from October 23, 2019 through November 24. On stage next will be the reprisal of Elf...the Musical, which is already 90% sold out. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $40 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.





