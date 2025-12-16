Levis JCC's 2026 Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) will present the 2026 edition of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival. Feb. 7 - 22 at Movies of Delray. The two-week festival will feature more than 40 Israeli and Jewish-themed full length feature films and documentaries, as well as a variety of short films. Now celebrating its tenth year, Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival continues to offer entertaining, inspiring and thought-provoking stories; meaningful community connection; and opportunities to engage directly with filmmakers, producers, actors and directors at screenings and special events.

Viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts in 2025, the JLKBRJFF is a premier destination for Jewish and international films, presenting a curated selection across genres ranging from comedies and love stories to political and historical dramas.

Levis JCC will host a Lineup Reveal at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, at Movies of Delray and Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Levis JCC. The screenings will feature trailers and clips of films featured in the festival. The event is free and first come, first served. The community is also invited to attend the Pre-Festival Event at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Levis JCC, which will include a preview screening and light refreshments. Tickets are $36 per person.

"Every film we choose is selected because it makes people feel something," said Evan Foster, manager of the Levis JCC Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival. "Whether it's humor, heart or history, each screening gives our audiences something meaningful to take with them."

This wide-ranging mix not only entertains but also inspires dialogue.

"We take great pride in being Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival," said Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center's Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug. "Each year, our goal is to present new stories that resonate with our audiences, reflecting both the historical depth and the vibrant spirit of Jewish culture."

Demand for cultural arts programming remains strong year-round. The Emily & Neil Kishter Year-Round Film Programs include Featured Films, Movie Club and two popular film series-the Sunday Morning Israeli Film Series and Fascinating Sephardim: A Film Series, presented in partnership with the Sephardi Federation Palm Beach County. These programs offer ongoing opportunities for cultural engagement and learning beyond the festival itself.

