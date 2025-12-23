The Jack & Jill Center to Present FLIP FLOPS ON THE BOARDWALK Event

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the Jack & Jill Center for their annual Flip Flops on the Boardwalk fundraiser at Lauderdale Yacht Club on Saturday, April 25 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Flip Flop remains Jack & Jill's largest fundraisers of the year and a premiere event in South Florida.

This casual soiree with panoramic Intracoastal views will feature vintage boardwalk-inspired decor and interactive carnival style experiences, performers and entertainment, including live music by Les Greene & The Swayzees, specialty food stations, open bar with specialty cocktails. You won't want to miss the thrilling live and silent auctions hosted by celebrity auctioneer Wil Shriner, with must-have items.

The mission of Jack & Jill Center is to strengthen children and families through innovative education, supportive programming and community engagement. Our vision is for every child and family to reach their full potential. Jack & Jill Center has served over 30,000 children and families in South Florida since 1942. Jack & Jill Center is located at 1315 W Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale.

The Friends of Jack & Jill Center was established in 1999 to provide financial support, volunteer services, program assistance, and community awareness. Since its inception, Friends has raised over $6.9 million through membership and special events and has volunteered countless hours to improve the lives of the Center's children and families.

“This year's event will be a can't miss fun filled evening to raise funds and awareness for a very important cause. Our goal is to help ensure brighter futures for the children and families served by Jack & Jill Center,” said Event Co-Chairs Lauren Atlass, Rebecca Baughman, Kristi Quarles and Jennifer Swercheck. As you plan your philanthropic giving for 2026, 2025 may offer a uniquely advantageous opportunity for charitable contributions.

