Tamela Mann Comes to The Miramar Cultural Center

The performance is on Friday, November 7 at 8pm.

By: Oct. 22, 2025
Tamela Mann Comes to The Miramar Cultural Center Image
Get ready for an evening of uplifting gospel music when Grammy and Stellar Award winner Tamela Mann takes the Miramar Cultural Center stage for praise and worship on Friday, November 7 at 8pm. Mann will be performing several of her hits including “Take Me to the King” and “Change Me”.   

 

The evening will include special guest VaShawn Mitchell.  The grammy nominated artist Mitchell will be performing hits including “Nobody Greater” and “Turning Around for Me”. 

 

This must-see show is hosted by Commissioner Avril Cherasard and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.    The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. 

 

Tickets for the Tamela Mann with special guest VaShawn Mitchell show start at $75.  



