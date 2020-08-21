THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center

The Wizards of Winter brings their holiday concert to Thrasher-Horne Center on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

The Wizards of Winter- A Holiday Rock Event for the Whole Family, featuring former members of Classic Rock Bands- The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper Band and others. The Wizards of Winter will perform a holiday rock opera titled " The Christmas Dream". The story is based around the music of their self-titled CD, and their albums " The Magic of Winter" and " A Christmas Dream".

Wizards of Winter will bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to Thrasher-Horne Center this year. This 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December's past!

This event is presented by Thrasher-Horne Center and sponsored by 96.1 WEJZ and 99.9 Gator Country.

Tickets for Wizards of Winter are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin September 21 at 11 a.m. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. Additional seats may open later as guidelines change. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

